After a modest Monday, Main Vaapas Aaunga witnessed a positive turnaround on its fifth day at the box office. The Diljit Dosanjh-led drama collected Rs 1.65 crore net on Tuesday, marking a significant rise of around 43.5 percent compared to Monday’s Rs 1.25 crore.

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The encouraging jump suggests that audience interest remains intact, aided by favourable reviews and strong word-of-mouth. With over 2,100 shows running across the country, the film managed to maintain visibility despite stiff competition from several releases currently in theatres.

Total Collections Move Closer to Major Milestone

The latest earnings have pushed the film’s total India net collection to Rs 8.30 crore. Its gross domestic collection now stands at approximately Rs 9.88 crore, putting it within touching distance of the Rs 10 crore mark.

Day-wise India Net Collections:

• Friday: Rs 1.15 crore

• Saturday: Rs 1.85 crore

• Sunday: Rs 2.50 crore

• Monday: Rs 1.25 crore

• Tuesday: Rs 1.65 crore

Total Net Collection: Rs 8.30 crore

The weekend provided the film with a solid foundation, and the midweek growth indicates that audiences continue to connect with its emotional storytelling.

Emotional Storyline Helps It Stand Out in a Crowded Market

Main Vaapas Aaunga arrived in cinemas alongside several notable releases, including Kangana Ranaut’s Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, Vikram Bhatt’s Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past, and Steven Spielberg’s Disclosure Day. It is also competing with holdover titles such as Peddi and Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around a dying grandfather whose unfinished story becomes a journey of discovery for his grandson. As the younger man pieces together fragments of the past, a deeply emotional tale of love, loss, regret and redemption unfolds.

Featuring performances from Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina and Sharvari, the film has resonated with audiences seeking a character-driven narrative, helping it maintain a steady run at the box office.