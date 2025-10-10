- Home
- Entertainment
- Did Hardik Pandya Just Officially Confirm His Relationship with Model Mahieka Sharma? Check Here
Did Hardik Pandya Just Officially Confirm His Relationship with Model Mahieka Sharma? Check Here
After months of speculation, Hardik Pandya has officially confirmed his relationship with model Mahieka Sharma on Instagram, ending rumors and revealing the new chapter in his life following his separation from wife Natasa Stankovic.
Hardik Pandya Officially Announces New Relationship
After months of speculation, Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya has finally made his relationship with model Mahieka Sharma official. Two years after his separation from wife Natasa Stankovic, Hardik shared a heartfelt post on Instagram on October 10, 2025, putting an end to all rumors. The post featured a relaxed beach photo of the couple, with Hardik casually resting his hand on Mahieka’s shoulder. Mahieka, dressed in a chic white shirt dress, looked away from the camera as Hardik tagged her Instagram handle, signaling to the world that she is now the special woman in his life.
Sharing Their Love on Social Media
Hardik further shared a black-and-white picture of the two together, where Mahieka looked stunning in a black leather mini dress. Hardik complemented her style with a casual, confident look and added a blue evil-eye emoji to the post—a symbol of protection and good luck. The couple’s chemistry was obvious, and fans quickly noticed the romantic vibe in the photos. This marked the first time Hardik publicly confirmed what many had been guessing for a while.
Who Is Mahieka Sharma?
Mahieka Sharma is a well-known name in the Indian fashion world. She is seven years younger than Hardik and has appeared on covers of major magazines like ELLE and Grazia. Mahieka has also won the Model of the Year award at the Indian Fashion Awards. She has worked with top brands such as Tanishq, Vivo, and Uniqlo and often sports designs from famous Indian designers like Manish Malhotra and Anita Dongre.
Rumors Were True
Fans had been spotting hints for months, from Mahieka wearing a leopard-print robe similar to Hardik’s to sporting his jersey number, 33, on her finger. Now, with Hardik’s Instagram confirmation, their relationship is out in the open. It’s clear that Hardik’s heart is now with Mahieka, and fans are excited to see this new chapter unfold.