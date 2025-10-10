Image Credit : Instagram

After months of speculation, Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya has finally made his relationship with model Mahieka Sharma official. Two years after his separation from wife Natasa Stankovic, Hardik shared a heartfelt post on Instagram on October 10, 2025, putting an end to all rumors. The post featured a relaxed beach photo of the couple, with Hardik casually resting his hand on Mahieka’s shoulder. Mahieka, dressed in a chic white shirt dress, looked away from the camera as Hardik tagged her Instagram handle, signaling to the world that she is now the special woman in his life.