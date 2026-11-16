Jeet Chandan and Vidith Mehta established Shotgun Games in 2022. Initially, this company focused mostly on Web3 and mobile games. However, by 2024, they changed their strategy and stepped towards making PC and console games. In August 2025, this studio also raised $1 million in seed funding from prominent angel investors.

Studio Founders' Confidence

Mahesh Babu has a lot of experience in choosing large-scale stories and identifying elements that entertain ordinary audiences. The studio founders hope that his experience will take their games further at the international level. They believe this partnership will be very useful in putting console and PC games made in India on the world stage.