Mahesh Babu Backs High-Budget Action Game Project Takedown, Joins Shotgun Games
Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu has invested in Mumbai-based gaming studio Shotgun Games and joined the production of its high-budget action game Project Takedown, marking his entry into the gaming industry.
Targeting America and Europe Markets.. Huge Gaming Project in Mahesh Babu's Hands
Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu is stepping into a brand new field. He made a strategic investment in Mumbai-based PC and console gaming studio Shotgun Games. Not just as an investor, Mahesh Babu will also be a partner in producing the major franchise games this studio develops. This deal is going to be a huge milestone for the Indian gaming industry.
What is this Project Takedown?
Shotgun Games is currently developing a massive budget action-adventure game called Project Takedown. The game's story is set against the backdrop of Mumbai city. They are making this game not only for our country but also keeping international markets like North America, Europe, and the UK in mind. The studio aims to provide a new experience for gamers on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms.
Action Design and Other Projects
Famous Indian action director Vicky Arora is working to make the action sequences in this game highly natural and thrilling. He is taking care of the game's action design responsibilities. Along with Project Takedown, Shotgun Games is also developing another cooperative indie adventure game called Roll Em Out.
The Journey of Shotgun Games
Jeet Chandan and Vidith Mehta established Shotgun Games in 2022. Initially, this company focused mostly on Web3 and mobile games. However, by 2024, they changed their strategy and stepped towards making PC and console games. In August 2025, this studio also raised $1 million in seed funding from prominent angel investors.
Studio Founders' Confidence
Mahesh Babu has a lot of experience in choosing large-scale stories and identifying elements that entertain ordinary audiences. The studio founders hope that his experience will take their games further at the international level. They believe this partnership will be very useful in putting console and PC games made in India on the world stage.
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