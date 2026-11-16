Penta might be WWE's most over performer right now. The 2026 men's Money in the Bank winner is also one half of the World Tag Team Champions after he and Je'Von Evans beat The Vision at Crown Jewel. He has already challenged Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship and won the Intercontinental Championship within months of arriving. An event decided by fan vote is a popularity contest, and nobody on RAW wins one faster. Put Penta across from an NXT high-flyer and let the votes do the rest. He could also team with Evans against Noam Dar and Romeo Moreno, both already confirmed for the Classic.