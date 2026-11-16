5 RAW Stars Who Fit Perfectly Into WWE's John Cena Classic Field
WWE is still sending out John Cena Classic invitations. From a red-hot tag champion to a dominant NXT force, these five RAW names belong on the card.
Penta – The Hottest Name On The Red Brand
Penta might be WWE's most over performer right now. The 2026 men's Money in the Bank winner is also one half of the World Tag Team Champions after he and Je'Von Evans beat The Vision at Crown Jewel. He has already challenged Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship and won the Intercontinental Championship within months of arriving. An event decided by fan vote is a popularity contest, and nobody on RAW wins one faster. Put Penta across from an NXT high-flyer and let the votes do the rest. He could also team with Evans against Noam Dar and Romeo Moreno, both already confirmed for the Classic.
IYO SKY – Fixing The Women's Side
Look at the confirmed women's list and the gap is obvious. Kelani Jordan is the NXT Women's Champion, Charlotte Flair is Charlotte Flair, and the other three names are Fatal Influence. RAW needs female representation. IYO fixes it in one line. The Genius of the Sky challenges Raquel Rodriguez for the Women's Intercontinental Championship on RAW after pinning her multiple times in recent weeks. Win or lose, Cena could hand her the invite. The Classic needs IYO more than she needs it. Her pace turns a one-night exhibition into a main event.
Je'Von Evans – The Next Generation Pitch
If Cena wants the Classic to mean something for the next generation, Evans is the whole argument. He was one of the NXT upstarts who wrestled at Saturday Night's Main Event last December. He also came within a Bron Breakker-sized interruption of the Undisputed WWE Championship when he faced Sami Zayn, which shows how much WWE values him. His OG Cutter might be the most watchable finish on the roster right now. More please.
Chad Gable – Built For Cena's Original Idea
Coming off a fantastic Intercontinental Championship reign, Gable is exactly the wrestler Cena's original concept was built for. He spent most of his main roster career making everyone else look good, a strange job for someone who can go this hard. The last few months have been a welcome change and a reminder of his extraordinary ability. Give him an NXT technician, give them twelve minutes, and let him show the crowd what a properly executed suplex looks like. That is a show-stealer nobody is talking about yet.
Oba Femi – The One Match That Feels Like A Fight
Nobody feels more nailed on for this show than The Ruler. He will likely be invited, and he may even share a promo segment with Cena on RAW. WWE is grooming him as the next big thing, so this is the perfect endorsement. Stick him across from an NXT heavyweight and you get the one match on the card that feels like a fight rather than an exhibition. Whatever slot he is given, he makes it feel bigger than it is.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.