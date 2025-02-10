Mahesh Babu and Namrata’s 20th wedding anniversary: A love story that began on ‘Vamsi’

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar celebrate 20 years of marriage. Their love story began on the sets of the film Vamsi. Mahesh Babu had a special condition before marriage.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Feb 10, 2025, 2:33 PM IST

South superstar Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar celebrate 20 years of marriage. The couple got married in 2005 and have two children. Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar first met on the sets of the film Vamsi. They were the lead stars, and Mahesh was smitten with Namrata.

article_image2

While working together in Vamsi, Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar became friends, which gradually blossomed into love. They secretly started dating.

article_image3

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar dated for 5 years. Before marriage, Mahesh had a condition that Namrata should quit acting, which she accepted.

article_image4

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar tied the knot on February 10, 2005, in a grand ceremony in Mumbai. Namrata quit acting after marriage.

article_image5

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar have two children, son Gautam and daughter Sitara. Sitara is often in the limelight and has done some photoshoots.

article_image6

Mahesh and Namrata live in a luxurious bungalow in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, worth approximately 30 crore rupees. 

