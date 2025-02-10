Janhvi Kapoor slays in 'Victorian Desi' embellished corset dress; Check out glam PHOTOS

Janhvi Kapoor recently stunned in a regal monochrome ensemble, blending Victorian elegance with modern glamour. Featuring an intricately embellished corset and a shimmering mermaid-style skirt, her look exuded sophistication. Paired with dazzling accessories, it was one of her most striking fashion moment



A Regal Vision

Janhvi Kapoor recently showcased a breathtaking look, which many consider one of her finest. She described the aesthetic as a blend of Victorian elegance and contemporary boldness

Intricate Bodice Detailing

The highlight of her ensemble was an opulent, corset-style bodice adorned with intricate embellishments. The sculptural craftsmanship gave it an almost museum-worthy appeal, exuding luxury and sophistication

Sculpted Backless Design

The backless feature of the corset was equally striking, with embellished straps and a tapered hem enhancing the overall grandeur of the attire

Mermaid Silhouette Skirt

Complementing the corset, she wore a mermaid-style skirt that elegantly traced her curves before flaring out. The intricate sequin and beadwork added a metallic shimmer, elevating the ensemble’s glamour

Dazzling Accessories

Sticking to the silver palette, she opted for a diamond choker encrusted with heart-shaped emeralds, paired with delicate diamond studs for an extra touch of refinement

Soft Glam Makeup

Her makeup featured soft, rosy tones, enhancing her natural beauty. She balanced the look with voluminous, wavy hair styled with defined curtain bangs

A Fusion of Eras – This ensemble perfectly blended vintage luxury with modern sophistication, making it one of Janhvi’s most striking and regal fashion moments

How to Recreate the Look – To emulate this aesthetic, pair a structured corset top with a mermaid-style skirt. Opting for silver sequins in the skirt will create a similar shimmering effect. A statement choker necklace completes the look, ideal for cocktail parties, wedding receptions, and formal gatherings

Upcoming Projects

Janhvi Kapoor made her Bollywood debut with Dhadak in 2018. In 2024, she was seen in Devara, Ulajh, and Mr & Mrs Mahi. She is set to appear next in Param Sundari alongside Sidharth Malhotra

