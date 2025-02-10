Janhvi Kapoor slays in 'Victorian Desi' embellished corset dress; Check out glam PHOTOS

Janhvi Kapoor recently stunned in a regal monochrome ensemble, blending Victorian elegance with modern glamour. Featuring an intricately embellished corset and a shimmering mermaid-style skirt, her look exuded sophistication. Paired with dazzling accessories, it was one of her most striking fashion moment
 

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Feb 10, 2025, 1:35 PM IST

A Regal Vision

Janhvi Kapoor recently showcased a breathtaking look, which many consider one of her finest. She described the aesthetic as a blend of Victorian elegance and contemporary boldness

article_image2

Intricate Bodice Detailing

The highlight of her ensemble was an opulent, corset-style bodice adorned with intricate embellishments. The sculptural craftsmanship gave it an almost museum-worthy appeal, exuding luxury and sophistication

article_image3

Sculpted Backless Design

The backless feature of the corset was equally striking, with embellished straps and a tapered hem enhancing the overall grandeur of the attire

article_image4

Mermaid Silhouette Skirt

Complementing the corset, she wore a mermaid-style skirt that elegantly traced her curves before flaring out. The intricate sequin and beadwork added a metallic shimmer, elevating the ensemble’s glamour

article_image5

Dazzling Accessories

Sticking to the silver palette, she opted for a diamond choker encrusted with heart-shaped emeralds, paired with delicate diamond studs for an extra touch of refinement

article_image6

Soft Glam Makeup

Her makeup featured soft, rosy tones, enhancing her natural beauty. She balanced the look with voluminous, wavy hair styled with defined curtain bangs

article_image7

A Fusion of Eras – This ensemble perfectly blended vintage luxury with modern sophistication, making it one of Janhvi’s most striking and regal fashion moments

article_image8

Janhvi Kapoor

How to Recreate the Look – To emulate this aesthetic, pair a structured corset top with a mermaid-style skirt. Opting for silver sequins in the skirt will create a similar shimmering effect. A statement choker necklace completes the look, ideal for cocktail parties, wedding receptions, and formal gatherings

article_image9

Upcoming Projects

Janhvi Kapoor made her Bollywood debut with Dhadak in 2018. In 2024, she was seen in Devara, Ulajh, and Mr & Mrs Mahi. She is set to appear next in Param Sundari alongside Sidharth Malhotra

