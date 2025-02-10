Priyanka Chopra wears stunning 62-emerald necklace at brother's wedding– PHOTOS

At Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra's wedding, her jewelry captivated everyone. Her emerald and diamond necklace was particularly extravagant, taking approximately 1,600 hours to craft.

article_image1
Priyanka Chopra's attire and jewelry stole the show at her brother Siddharth's recent wedding. Her wedding day outfit was a major highlight.

article_image2

Priyanka's elegant necklace, the Emerald Venus Necklace, is from Bulgari's Eden, The Garden of Wonders High Jewelry collection. Inspired by the 'Venus hair' fern, it took Bulgari artisans 1,600 hours to complete.

article_image3

A 19.30-carat octagonal Colombian emerald is the centerpiece. Diamond leaves total 71.24 carats, and 62 emeralds total 130.77 carats. The necklace weighs 202.01 carats and is estimated to be worth crores.

article_image4

Priyanka's Manish Malhotra lehenga featured intricate embroidery with Swarovski crystals in silver, blue, and lime green. She complemented the necklace with diamond and emerald rings and pearl earrings.

