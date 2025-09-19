Image Credit : Film

Released theatrically on July 25, 2025, Mahavatar Narsimha quickly became a cultural and commercial phenomenon. Within just 10 days, the film surpassed ₹100 crore globally, earning the title of India’s highest-grossing animated film. Its appeal crossed age and language barriers, resonating with children, adults, and devotional audiences alike.

Recently, the film completed a 50-day successful run in 200+ theatres, with the makers celebrating the milestone on social media:

“A Glorious Milestone Etched In History. UNSTOPPABLE! Your unwavering love made this historic milestone possible,” read the statement.