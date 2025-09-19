- Home
Mahavatar Narsimha OTT Release: When and Where to Watch the Mythological Animated Film
After a historic theatrical run, Mahavatar Narsimha is set for its digital debut, bringing the mythological tale of Lord Narasimha to a wider audience through a major OTT platform.
OTT Deatils
After a phenomenal run at the box office, Ashwin Kumar’s Mahavatar Narsimha is now ready to make its grand entry into the OTT space. The mythological animated epic will premiere on Netflix on Friday, September 19 at 12:30 PM, the makers officially announced.
A Record-Breaking Box Office Journey
Released theatrically on July 25, 2025, Mahavatar Narsimha quickly became a cultural and commercial phenomenon. Within just 10 days, the film surpassed ₹100 crore globally, earning the title of India’s highest-grossing animated film. Its appeal crossed age and language barriers, resonating with children, adults, and devotional audiences alike.
Recently, the film completed a 50-day successful run in 200+ theatres, with the makers celebrating the milestone on social media:
“A Glorious Milestone Etched In History. UNSTOPPABLE! Your unwavering love made this historic milestone possible,” read the statement.
First Chapter in the Mahavatar Cinematic Universe
Mahavatar Narsimha is the first installment in a planned seven-part Mahavatar Cinematic Universe, each based on the ten avatars of Bhagwan Vishnu. The film focuses on the powerful story of Lord Narasimha, the half-man, half-lion incarnation of Vishnu who appears to destroy evil and protect dharma.
Streaming in 5 Indian Languages
Netflix has confirmed that the film will be available to stream in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, ensuring wide accessibility across the country. The platform also teased fans with a bold statement:
“The roar of this lion can topple a kingdom.”
From the Makers of KGF and Kantara
Directed by Ashwin Kumar and produced by Shilpaa Dhawan under Hombale Films — the studio behind blockbuster hits like KGF and Kantara, Mahavatar Narsimha is yet another feather in their cap as they prepare for their next release, Kantara: Chapter 1, in October.