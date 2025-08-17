Image Credit : Film

Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' and Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR's 'War 2' released last Friday. Both films are earning tremendously at the box office. While 'Coolie' has earned 158.25 crore rupees in three days, 'War 2' has collected 142.35 crore rupees. Despite this, 'Mahavatar Narsimha's' earnings are 3.86 times higher after 23 days than on the first day. The film earned only 1.75 crore rupees on its first day. This is the first film in any language to earn such a large margin after 23 days compared to the first day.