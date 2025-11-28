A formal complaint has been filed at the DCP Bhopal Crime Branch seeking the arrest of Bigg Boss personality Tanya Mittal and her brother Amritesh over serious allegations of threats and intimidation.

Faizan Ansari had registered a complaint with DCP Crime against Tanya Mittal and Amritesh Mittal, where he accused both of making death threats against him. Ansari claims that the alleged duo has been pressuring him to withdraw his previous complaint. After consulting his legal team, he today confirmed that action will be initiated in court.

He alleged further that the two are in contact with gangsters who make calls to him from numbers that cannot be traced. Ansari stated that he has audio recordings pertaining to these threats and fears for his life as he is in immediate danger.

Complaint Filed Seeking Arrest of ,Bigg Boss, Tanya Mittal

This is a short description of the nature of the previous cases involving Bigg Boss contestant Tanya Mittal. Ansari has earlier filed an FIR in Gwalior against her for fraud and wrongful attitude to her extravagant lifestyle. He also accused her of betraying her ex-boyfriend Balraj Singh, who now is behind bars.

Last year, influencer Vishwam Panjwani accused Amritesh of directly threatening him for posting videos mocking Tanya's security claims. Panjwani alleged Amritesh impersonated a police officer and showed up at his home with a group of men to intimidate him. Together, these cases suggest an overall pattern of alleged harassment concerning Tanya's public image and her jump from Gwalior social circles into the glitz of television.

Influencers and Victims Cite Intimidation Attempts

Panjo's allegations mirror those of Ansari, depicting a series of similar intimidation cases regarding the Mittal siblings. Both accusers claim intimidation and threatening attitudes on the part of Tanya and Amritesh to prevent any dissent to or legal grievances from them. These kinds of things put many local influencers and content creators in fear concerning their safety and the possible misuse of public image.

Demand for Immediate Arrest and Investigation

In his complaint sworn on November 27, 2025, Ansari requested the Crime Branch in Bhopal to immediately arrest Tanya and Amritesh and investigate fully into their alleged n-gangster association and their immediate intervention in his protection.

While with numerous controversies already concerning Tanya's Bigg Boss 19 entry, the recent complaint adds additional pressure on authorities to take the case seriously.

This case is grabbing the spotlight more, and the path for the police and the courts to tread is being closely monitored. The complaint has increased public interest in the ongoing controversies surrounding Tanya Mittal and has revived issues about accountability for public figures. In the coming days, more clarity is expected as the case advances in the courts, which will likely confirm the seriousness of the allegations.