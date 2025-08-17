Image Credit : instagram

Pathaan, a 2023 action thriller film, was directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner. The film starred Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, and Ashutosh Rana. It was the fourth film in the YRF Spy Universe and the first to establish crossovers between characters from other universe films. Made on a budget of 250 crore, the film did a business of 1050.50 crore.