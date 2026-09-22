Bigg Boss fame Jasmin Jaffar opened up about her emotional struggles and childhood trauma during her first solo trip. She shared how she started working at the age of 19 and built her life as a successful content creator today.

Bigg Boss gave us many popular faces. Jasmin Jaffar is one of them. She started with a negative image but soon won the audience's love. Jasmin is currently filling her social media feed with updates from her first solo trip. She is talking about her life journey and her hidden struggles along with her travel stories. Jasmin admits she faces days when she feels completely helpless.

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"I feel very sad and cry for no reason on some days. I might wake up in a good mood, but it vanishes by afternoon. I get triggered by everything easily. I might say I am healed, but many things are still bottled up inside me. I cry when I think about them. I am not talking about things from the last one or two years. My childhood traumas just rush into my mind. I was feeling completely broken just a while ago. I cried a lot, but I am okay now. I initially thought I would skip making this video. Then I remembered many girls see me as an inspiration. I felt I must share these things with them," Jasmin shared.

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"I am receiving so many positive comments now," Jasmin added. “People call me an inspiration. They tell me I am living their dream life. If a person like me can reach here, anyone can do it. I come from a family with zero financial backing. I stopped my degree halfway because I had no money. I started working and earning when I was just 19. People often ask me how I get so much money. I work as a content creator. I do many promotion shoots and earn my income from them. This is how I manage all my expenses.”