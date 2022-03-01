Maha Shivratri 2022: Will Smith once did Shivalinga puja (Pictures)

In 2019, Hollywood actor Will Smith came to India and went to Haridwar, where he worshipped many Indian Gods, including Lord Shiva

Hollywood star Will Smith once said that he is impressed with the Indian culture and people. In 2019, Will Smith came to India and took a country tour. The Men In Black star also went to Haridwar and spent time praying to Indian gods and goddesses.



The actor shared many pictures and videos on his social media pages from Haridwar. In one of the pictures, we can see Will Smith was immersed in meditation and prayers. He also looked quite impressed with the Indian culture.



Will Smith even posted pictures of temples and Ganga ghats on which he received love from all over. Some fans even went on to call him Indian if he just donned the traditional Indian attire. The actor wore the Indian mala while he was meditating in a temple.



Sharing the photos, Will Smith wrote, "My Grandmother used to say, "God Teaches through Experience". Traveling to India & Experiencing the colors, people and natural beauty has awakened a new understanding of myself, my Art & the Truths of the world."

Will Smith was seen meditating against the statue of Goddess Saraswati in a white t-shirt and mala. Smith also did the Shivalinga puja with milk, ghee, water and more items.



Will Smith donned the Indian tikka with rice. Later, he was seen wearing a garland on his neck, eyes lit up and doing puja at the Ganga ghat.