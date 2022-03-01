  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Maha Shivratri 2022: Eat these foods if you observing a fast

    First Published Mar 1, 2022, 6:00 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Maha Shivratri 2022: Since many people will be fasting today, including the first-timers, here is a list of things you can eat without breaking your Vrat or fast, provided you are not observing a 'Nirjal' vrat wherein one refrain from drinking water also.

    Image: Trang Don, Polina Tankilevitch/pexels.com

    Maha Shivratri is one of the most widely celebrated and significant Hindu festivals, celebrated in honour of Lord Shiva. Devotees of Lord Shiva across the globe observe a fast on this auspicious occasion. While prayers will continue through the night of Mahashivratri, one significant aspect of the festival is of people observing fast. So, if you are one of those or a first-timer at observing a fast, here are foods that you can eat guilt-free, without worrying about breaking your fast.

    Image: Anna Tarazevich/pexels.com

    Kheer, Thandai and Badam Dudh: Any beverage or dessert made from milk can also be consumed while observing a fast. As per beliefs, Lord Shiva is fond of milk, which is why milk is offered by devotees to Shiva Lingam. And therefore, milk-based things such as Sabudana Kheer, thandaai, Makhane ki kheer or badaam milk can be consumed.

    ALSO READ: MAHA SHIVRATRI 2022 WISHES: SEND SHIVRATRI GREETINGS, QUOTES, FACEBOOK & WHATSAPP MESSAGES TO YOUR LOVED ONES

    Image: Dzenina Lukac/pexels.com

    Potatoes: Any form of form, be it French fries, plain slated chips, Aloo Tikki, Aloo Bhajiya or Aloo Khichdi, you can eat everything that is made from potato. However, it should not have any garlic, ginger, onion, red chilly powder, turmeric powder or coriander powder. Just sprinkle some rock salt on it and you are good to go. And if you have a sweet tooth, you can try making sweet potato halwa too!

    Sabudana, Raagi, Rajgira, etc: Millets are considered the best types of foods during the fasting days. They give you the right amount of energy and are perfect for fasting. That is why you must have seen a lot of people eating Sabudana khichdi during their vrat. Similarly, you can replace wheat rotis with Raagi or Singhara rotis.

    Image: Polina Tankilevitch/pexels.com

    Dry fruits: Similar to fruits, dry fruits are also allowed to eat while observing a fast. They will give you the required energy levels to get through the day. You can either munch on them raw or make a dry fruit milkshake.

    ALSO READ: Maha Shivaratri 2022: Here's how India honours Lord Shiva (Pictures)

    Image: Trang Doan/pexels.com

    Fruits: If you are observing a fast, fruits are considered to be the best food items that can be consumed by one, provided he/she is not observing a ‘Nirjal’ vrat where once doesn’t drink even water.  Cut your favourites fruits to whip up either a milkshake or a simple fruit chat and you are good to go.

    ALSO READ: Mahashivratri 2022: Know the stories behind Lord Shiva's third eye?

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Dr. Maqsood Ahmed, a youth leader from J&K working to ensure 'Education for All' - vpn

    Dr. Maqsood Ahmed, a youth leader from J&K working to ensure ‘Education for All’

    National Science Day 2022 Some unknown facts about CV Raman know significance of the day gcw

    National Science Day 2022: Some unknown facts about CV Raman, know significance of the day

    Ahead of Women's Day, we tell you how to avoid UTI while using public toilets RCB

    Ahead of Women's Day, we tell you how to avoid UTI while using public toilets

    Maha Shivaratri 2022: Rudrabhishek puja; horoscope of 5 zodiac signs that will get special blessings-dnm

    Mahashivratri 2022: Rudrabhishek puja; horoscope of 5 zodiac signs that will get special blessings

    Maha Shivratri 2022 Did you know Shivratri and Maha Shivratri are different Heres how you celebrate it drb

    Mahashivratri 2022: Did you know Shivratri and Maha Shivratri are different? Here’s how you celebrate it

    Recent Stories

    Mahashivratri 2022 status quotes wishes to send to your loved ones drb

    Maha Shivratri 2022 Wishes: Send Shivratri Greetings, Quotes, Facebook & Whatsapp messages to your loved ones

    Russia-Ukraine war: Enough is enough. Soldiers need to move back to their barracks, says UN chief-dnm

    Russia-Ukraine war: ‘Enough is enough. Soldiers need to move back to their barracks’, says UN chief

    Green Day cancels its Moscow concert amidst Russia-Ukraine war drb

    Green Day cancels its Moscow concert amidst Russia-Ukraine war

    Russia-Ukraine war: Dozens killed in Kharkiv rocket attacks, reports Ukrainian officials-dnm

    Russia-Ukraine war: Dozens killed in Kharkiv rocket attacks, reports Ukrainian officials

    Celeb Spotted Kiara Advani in bisque to Ranveer Singh Deepika Padukone in white here is what the stars wore drb

    Celeb Spotted: Kiara Advani in bisque to Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone in white, here’s what the stars wore

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka hijab row: Udupi college girl denied entry to give practical exams, says its 'very cruel' - ycb

    Karnataka hijab row: Udupi college girl denied entry to give practical exams, says its 'very cruel'

    Video Icon
    Russia-Ukraine war: Coordinating with MEA to aid evacuation, says Karnataka Nodal Officer - ycb

    Russia-Ukraine war: Coordinating with MEA to aid evacuation, says Karnataka Nodal Officer

    Video Icon
    Karnataka student Sakshi stuck in Ukraine's Mykolaiv with 300 Indians, says no food, water from 3 days-ycb

    Karnataka student Sakshi stuck in Ukraine's Mykolaiv with 300 Indians, says no food, water from 3 days

    Video Icon
    Priest in Hyderabad blesses Ukraine bride for peace in her country

    Priest in Hyderabad blesses Ukraine bride for peace in her country (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Russia-Ukraine war: Russian soldiers taking away girls, Indian student pleads for help-dnm

    Russia-Ukraine war: ‘Russian soldiers taking away girls’, Indian student pleads for help

    Video Icon