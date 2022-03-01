Maha Shivratri 2022: Eat these foods if you observing a fast

Maha Shivratri 2022: Since many people will be fasting today, including the first-timers, here is a list of things you can eat without breaking your Vrat or fast, provided you are not observing a 'Nirjal' vrat wherein one refrain from drinking water also.

Maha Shivratri is one of the most widely celebrated and significant Hindu festivals, celebrated in honour of Lord Shiva. Devotees of Lord Shiva across the globe observe a fast on this auspicious occasion. While prayers will continue through the night of Mahashivratri, one significant aspect of the festival is of people observing fast. So, if you are one of those or a first-timer at observing a fast, here are foods that you can eat guilt-free, without worrying about breaking your fast.

Kheer, Thandai and Badam Dudh: Any beverage or dessert made from milk can also be consumed while observing a fast. As per beliefs, Lord Shiva is fond of milk, which is why milk is offered by devotees to Shiva Lingam. And therefore, milk-based things such as Sabudana Kheer, thandaai, Makhane ki kheer or badaam milk can be consumed.

Potatoes: Any form of form, be it French fries, plain slated chips, Aloo Tikki, Aloo Bhajiya or Aloo Khichdi, you can eat everything that is made from potato. However, it should not have any garlic, ginger, onion, red chilly powder, turmeric powder or coriander powder. Just sprinkle some rock salt on it and you are good to go. And if you have a sweet tooth, you can try making sweet potato halwa too! Sabudana, Raagi, Rajgira, etc: Millets are considered the best types of foods during the fasting days. They give you the right amount of energy and are perfect for fasting. That is why you must have seen a lot of people eating Sabudana khichdi during their vrat. Similarly, you can replace wheat rotis with Raagi or Singhara rotis.

Dry fruits: Similar to fruits, dry fruits are also allowed to eat while observing a fast. They will give you the required energy levels to get through the day. You can either munch on them raw or make a dry fruit milkshake.

