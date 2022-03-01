Maha Shivratri 2022: Here are 7 songs dedicated to Lord Shiva

On Maha Shivratri 2022, you can double the celebrations by listening to these songs from the films, dedicated to Lord Shiva.

The festival of Maha Shivratri is being celebrated this year on Tuesday, March 1. Every year on Maha Shivratri, devotees of Lord Shiva keep fast for their Lord and seek his blessings. The whole atmosphere becomes devotional on this auspicious festival. The film industry also has many devotees of Lord Shiva. And if you look at the films, there are numerous songs that have been dedicated to him. From recent times ‘Namo Namo’ to ‘Jai Jai Shiv Shankar’, there are many songs that have been written and composed keeping Lord Shiva in mind. Take a look at some of these songs which will immerse you in Shiv Bhakti not just on Maha Shivratri but every single day, drawing you closer to God.

Namo Namo: Composed and sung by Amit Trivedi, this song from 'Kedarnath' is one of the best songs dedicated to Lord Shiva. The film stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan and is based on the Uttarakhand floods of 2013. ALSO READ: Mahashivratri 2022: Baahubali to Kedarnath, Oh My God 2, 6 films that revolve around Lord Shiva

Bolo Har Har Har: Ajay Devgn starrer and directorial film Shivaay’s title track ‘Bolo Har Har Har’ is a modern-day song based on Lord Shiva. The beats and the lyrics have been loved by all, especially the youth.

Kaun Hai Woh: The song 'Kaun Hai Who’ from the movie 'Baahubali: The Beginning' is another super hit song composed as a dedication to Lord Shiva. Sung by Kailash Kher, the song also has Shiv Tandav Stotram.

Shiv Tandav: Shankar Ehsaan Loy’s composition, Shiv Tandav in the film ‘Manikarnika’ is a different take on Shiv Tandav Strotam. ALSO READ: Mahashivratri 2022: Kangana Ranaut, Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Mouni Roy, 10 stars who are Shiv Bhakts

Mann Mein Shiva: Picturised on Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, ‘Mann Mein Shiva’ is from the film 'Panipat'. The song has been composed by Ajay-Atul while Kunal Ganjawala, Deepanshi Nagar and Padmanabh Gaikwad have lent their voice.

Jai Jai Shiv Shankar: Rajesh Khanna starrer song ‘Jai Jai Shiv Shankar’ got a modern twist with Vishal-Shekar’s composition for the film ‘War’. The song is picturized on actors Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff.

