- Home
- Entertainment
- Madharaasi Movie Review: Hit or Miss for Siva Karthikeyan After Pan Indian Success?
Madharaasi Movie Review: Hit or Miss for Siva Karthikeyan After Pan Indian Success?
Siva Karthikeyan returns to the big screen with Madharaasi, a film that comes right after his Pan-Indian success, raising high expectations among fans. But does this latest outing strike gold at the box office or turn out to be a missed opportunity?
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Madrasi Movie Review
Siva Karthikeyan's Amaran was a huge hit, boosting his career graph. Now he's back with Madharaasi, directed by AR Murugadoss, who's aiming for a comeback. Produced by N Sri Lakshmi Prasad under Sri Lakshmi Movies, the film stars Rukmini Vasanth and released today. Does Madrasi deliver another blockbuster for Siva Karthikeyan? Does Murugadoss finally get a hit? Let's find out.
Madharaasi Movie Story
Raghu (Siva Karthikeyan) has delusional syndrome, believing everyone involved in accidents is close to him. He meets and falls for Malathi (Rukmini Vasanth), but their love ends abruptly. Meanwhile, illegal guns enter Tamil Nadu, prompting NIA involvement. An NIA officer (Biju Menon) recruits the suicidal Raghu for a mission. How does Raghu's love story intertwine with the mission? Can they stop the gun dealers Virat (Vidhyut Jamwal) and Chirag (Shabeer)?
Madharaasi Movie Analysis
Madharaasi falls short of expectations set by Amaran. The NIA/spy genre is overdone, and adding a love story doesn't make it fresh. The interesting part is how Raghu's heartbreak and suicidal thoughts become useful to the NIA. However, the execution is routine and slow-paced, making it a predictable watch.
Madharaasi: Highlights and Lowlights
The slow pace, forced connection between the love story and the NIA mission, and the routine action sequences make Madharaasi a tedious watch. The only saving grace is Siva Karthikeyan's performance and his character's unique reactions.
Madharaasi: Performances
Siva Karthikeyan carries the film with his strong performance. Rukmini Vasanth and Biju Menon are decent. The villains, Vidhyut Jamwal and Shabeer, play their typical roles effectively.