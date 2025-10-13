- Home
Madhuri Dixit to Kajol, these seven actresses over 50 continue to captivate with their timeless beauty and grace. They prove that age is just a number, inspiring fans with their flawless looks and confidence.
At 57, Juhi Chawla continues to stun with her timeless beauty. She has maintained herself remarkably well, making it hard to guess her age just by looking at her.
Raveena Tandon, 52, still looks youthful and radiant. Her timeless beauty and graceful presence continue to impress fans even after decades in the entertainment industry.
Karisma Kapoor, 50, continues to mesmerize with her timeless beauty. Even at this age, her radiant glow, elegance, and flawless charm make it hard to believe she’s stepped into her fifties.
Kajol, 50, continues to impress with her timeless charisma. She has maintained herself beautifully, and her youthful charm and confidence make her look as radiant as ever.
Twinkle Khanna, 51, continues to stay slim and fit. She has maintained her figure well over the years and carries herself with grace, reflecting both elegance and confidence at this age.
Madhuri Dixit, 57, defies age with her timeless beauty and youthful charm. It's hard to guess her age by her radiant appearance. She continues to captivate audiences with grace and elegance.
