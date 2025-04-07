user
user icon

Aishwarya Rai to Madhuri Dixit: THESE 12 beautiful Bollywood actresses trained in Martial Arts

Over 10 Bollywood actresses have excelled in martial arts, with Madhuri Dixit trained in Taekwondo, Priyanka Chopra in Karate, and Deepika Padukone in Jujutsu, mastering various techniques for their roles.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Apr 7, 2025, 5:14 PM IST

Actress Madhuri Dixit has learned Taekwondo and has even earned an orange belt in it. Her entire family, including her husband and children, are also experts in it. For the film 'Gulaab Gang,' she trained in Shaolin Kung Fu, one of the oldest forms of Kung Fu. She also knows Pekiti-Tirsia Kali and Shaolin Chin Na.

Parineeti Chopra dedicated three months to learning 'Krav Maga' for her role in the film 'Code Name: Tiranga.' Krav Maga is an Israeli martial art known for its practical and self-defense techniques.

article_image2

Priyanka Chopra
Bollywood and Hollywood actress Priyanka Chopra has trained in various martial arts, including Karate, Ju-Jitsu, and Gatka. For the film 'Drona,' Priyanka Chopra trained in Gatka, a traditional Sikh martial art. This training allowed her to perform complex stunts. She also learned Tai Chi for the action thriller 'Don' and Kajukenbo for her Hollywood debut film 'Baywatch.'


article_image3

Deepika Padukone
For her dual role in the movie 'Chandni Chowk To China,' Deepika Padukone trained in Jujutsu. Her hard work and preparation enhanced the action scenes in the film, demonstrating her commitment to preparing for diverse roles. It is a Japanese martial art. Reportedly, she was taught by a martial arts instructor who had also trained Akshay Kumar.

Samantha's fierce action avatar in the film 'Honey Bunny' stunned the audience. To prepare for this physically demanding role, she trained in Krav Maga and learned techniques from Aikido, Boxing, Judo, Karate, and Wrestling.

article_image4

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
For her role in the Tamil film 'Robot,' Aishwarya Rai Bachchan learned Karate under the guidance of experienced instructor Ramesh. She trained in Karate at the Japan Shotokan-Ryu Karate School in India.

Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez is a fitness enthusiast. She has trained in Kalaripayattu, a South Indian martial art, for her film.

article_image5

Katrina Kaif impressed everyone with her amazing performance in the film 'Tiger Zinda Hai,' showcasing her incredible martial arts skills during the Hamam series. For her role in 'Jagga Jasoos,' Katrina Kaif practiced Krav Maga, an Israeli combat technique.

Additionally, actress Taapsee Pannu has trained in mixed martial arts and Krav Maga. Actress Ada Sharma is a skilled martial artist, showcasing her stunts in 'Commando 3.' For the film 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota,' Radhika Madan demonstrated a new type of martial art called 'Jeet Kune Do.' Actress Disha Patani and Kangana Ranaut have learned Kickboxing.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

EXCLUSIVE: Abhishruti Bezbaruah opens up about her love for Bihu and pushing Assamese music mainstream NTI

EXCLUSIVE: Abhishruti Bezbaruah opens up about her love for Bihu and pushing Assamese music mainstream

Sonu Sood emphasizes seat belt use after wife Sonali's accident, urging road safety awareness NTI

Sonu Sood emphasizes seat belt use after wife Sonali's accident, urging road safety awareness

Anupam Kher drops first look of his directorial debut 'Tanvi The Great'; fans are thrilled [WATCH] NTI

Anupam Kher drops first look of his directorial debut 'Tanvi The Great'; fans are thrilled [WATCH]

Tahira Kashyap diagnosed with breast cancer AGAIN; shares message on 'World Health Day' ATG

Tahira Kashyap diagnosed with breast cancer AGAIN; shares message on 'World Health Day'

Kareena Kapoor keeps it casual and chic for laidback Sunday lunch with friends; check pics NTI

Kareena Kapoor keeps it casual and chic for laidback Sunday lunch with friends; check pics

Recent Stories

Trump in China shop smashes ceramics of stock markets; Bears tame bulls with tight hug opinion snt

Trump in China shop smashes ceramics of stock markets; Bears tame bulls with tight hug | Opinion

IPL 2025, PBKS vs CSK Preview: Can CSK overcome Dhoni dilemma and end losing streak against PBKS? snt

IPL 2025, PBKS vs CSK Preview: Can CSK overcome Dhoni dilemma and end losing streak against PBKS?

Sustainable kitchen design: Eco-Friendly choices for a greener, smarter home sri

Sustainable kitchen design: Eco-Friendly choices for a greener, smarter home

Salt to baking soda: 6 EASY kitchen hacks to clean burnt utensils gcw

Salt to baking soda: 6 EASY kitchen hacks to clean burnt utensils

'PhD in Econ from Harvard is bad': Elon Musk's swipe at Trump tariff advisor Pete Navarro as feud goes public shk

'PhD in Econ from Harvard is bad': Elon Musk's swipe at Trump tariff advisor Pete Navarro as feud goes public

Recent Videos

Manasi Ghosh WINS Indian Idol 15: Bollywood Dreams Await

Manasi Ghosh WINS Indian Idol 15: Bollywood Dreams Await

Video Icon
Stock Market CRASH: Expert Advises Caution, Urges Investors to Avoid Panic Buying | Asianet Newsable

Stock Market CRASH: Expert Advises Caution, Urges Investors to Avoid Panic Buying | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Stock Market in Chaos: Expert Warns of Panic Over US Tariff Crisis | Asianet Newsable

Stock Market in Chaos: Expert Warns of Panic Over US Tariff Crisis | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
High Drama in J&K Assembly as NC Erupts Over Waqf Act Amendment | Asianet Newsable

High Drama in J&K Assembly as NC Erupts Over Waqf Act Amendment | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Market Mayhem: Nifty Hits 1-Year Low, Indices Crash 5% | Asianet Newsable

Market Mayhem: Nifty Hits 1-Year Low, Indices Crash 5% | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon