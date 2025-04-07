Aishwarya Rai to Madhuri Dixit: THESE 12 beautiful Bollywood actresses trained in Martial Arts

Read Full Gallery

Over 10 Bollywood actresses have excelled in martial arts, with Madhuri Dixit trained in Taekwondo, Priyanka Chopra in Karate, and Deepika Padukone in Jujutsu, mastering various techniques for their roles.

Actress Madhuri Dixit has learned Taekwondo and has even earned an orange belt in it. Her entire family, including her husband and children, are also experts in it. For the film 'Gulaab Gang,' she trained in Shaolin Kung Fu, one of the oldest forms of Kung Fu. She also knows Pekiti-Tirsia Kali and Shaolin Chin Na. Parineeti Chopra dedicated three months to learning 'Krav Maga' for her role in the film 'Code Name: Tiranga.' Krav Maga is an Israeli martial art known for its practical and self-defense techniques.

Priyanka Chopra

Bollywood and Hollywood actress Priyanka Chopra has trained in various martial arts, including Karate, Ju-Jitsu, and Gatka. For the film 'Drona,' Priyanka Chopra trained in Gatka, a traditional Sikh martial art. This training allowed her to perform complex stunts. She also learned Tai Chi for the action thriller 'Don' and Kajukenbo for her Hollywood debut film 'Baywatch.'

Deepika Padukone

For her dual role in the movie 'Chandni Chowk To China,' Deepika Padukone trained in Jujutsu. Her hard work and preparation enhanced the action scenes in the film, demonstrating her commitment to preparing for diverse roles. It is a Japanese martial art. Reportedly, she was taught by a martial arts instructor who had also trained Akshay Kumar. Samantha's fierce action avatar in the film 'Honey Bunny' stunned the audience. To prepare for this physically demanding role, she trained in Krav Maga and learned techniques from Aikido, Boxing, Judo, Karate, and Wrestling.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

For her role in the Tamil film 'Robot,' Aishwarya Rai Bachchan learned Karate under the guidance of experienced instructor Ramesh. She trained in Karate at the Japan Shotokan-Ryu Karate School in India. Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez is a fitness enthusiast. She has trained in Kalaripayattu, a South Indian martial art, for her film.

Katrina Kaif impressed everyone with her amazing performance in the film 'Tiger Zinda Hai,' showcasing her incredible martial arts skills during the Hamam series. For her role in 'Jagga Jasoos,' Katrina Kaif practiced Krav Maga, an Israeli combat technique. Additionally, actress Taapsee Pannu has trained in mixed martial arts and Krav Maga. Actress Ada Sharma is a skilled martial artist, showcasing her stunts in 'Commando 3.' For the film 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota,' Radhika Madan demonstrated a new type of martial art called 'Jeet Kune Do.' Actress Disha Patani and Kangana Ranaut have learned Kickboxing.

