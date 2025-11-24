Dharmendra Passes Away at 89: 7 Most Iconic Dialogues That Fans Will Never Forget
Dharmendra, Bollywood’s legendary “He-Man,” passed away today, leaving millions heartbroken. As tributes pour in, fans are revisiting his powerful, emotional and iconic dialogues that defined his unmatched legacy and unforgettable screen presence.
Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra passed away today, leaving behind a legacy that reshaped Hindi cinema across generations. As fans mourn the loss of the beloved “He-Man” of Bollywood, many are revisiting the powerful, emotional and humorous dialogues that made him a legend. Here are seven unforgettable lines that continue to define Dharmendra’s timeless screen presence.
“Kutte, kamine, main tera khoon pee jaoonga!”
This fiery warning from Yaadon Ki Baaraat (1973) became one of the most quoted lines in Indian cinema. Delivered with unmatched intensity, it captured Dharmendra’s fierce action-hero persona and sealed his reputation as “Garam Dharam.”
“Basanti, in kutton ke saamne mat naachna.”
One of the most cherished dialogues from Sholay (1975), this emotional yet protective plea to Basanti remains etched in pop culture. Veeru’s heartfelt tone—and Dharmendra’s magnetic delivery, turned it into an iconic Bollywood moment.
“Iss story mein emotion hai, drama hai, tragedy hai.”
Another gem from Sholay, this witty meta-line showcased Dharmendra’s instinctive comic touch. Even in a tense scene, he brought warmth, humour and charm, reminding audiences of his impeccable versatility.
“Agar taqdeer mein maut likhi hai toh koi bacha nahi sakta… agar zindagi likhi hai toh koi maai ka laal maar nahi sakta.”
From Dharam Veer (1977), this dialogue became a declaration of courage and destiny. It resonated deeply with fans and highlighted Dharmendra’s ability to deliver philosophical lines with gripping conviction.
“Mard banne ke liye shareer nahi, himmat chahiye.”
Also from Dharam Veer, this powerful statement redefined the idea of heroism. Dharmendra reminded audiences that true strength lies in bravery, not physical power—an idea still relevant today.
“Na main girta hoon, na mujhe koi gira sakta hai… main insaan hoon, paththar nahi.”
In Loafer (1973), Dharmendra offered a rare moment of vulnerability wrapped in wisdom. The dialogue reflected resilience, humanity and emotional strength, delivered with his signature sincerity.
“Agar t-o ‘to’ hota hai, toh g-o ‘gu’ kyu nahi hota?”
From Chupke Chupke (1975), this lighthearted line showcased Dharmendra’s impeccable comic timing. His playful frustration with English pronunciation continues to spark laughter even decades later.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official App for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.