- Home
- Entertainment
- 'Saiyaara' OTT release: Here's where you can watch Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda's film online
'Saiyaara' OTT release: Here's where you can watch Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda's film online
Saiyaara OTT release: Netflix or Amazon Prime? When and where can you stream Mohit Suri directorial, Yash Raj backed film online? Check full information here
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Saiyaara
After rewriting history at the box office, Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara is now set to make its digital debut. The film, starring newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, will premiere globally on Netflix on September 12—exactly two months after its theatrical release. The movie has already secured its place as the highest-grossing romantic film in Indian cinema and the most successful debut-led film of all time.
Mohit Suri's Film to stream across 190 countries
Netflix announced that Saiyaara will stream across 190 countries, giving audiences worldwide the chance to experience the film’s emotional journey.
Director Mohit Suri described the film as a project very close to his heart. He reflected on the overwhelming global reception in theatres and expressed excitement that the love story of Krish and Vaani would now reach even more people through Netflix. He emphasized that love stories carry a universal appeal, and he hoped Saiyaara would connect with audiences everywhere.
VP of Content, Netflix says THIS about 'Saiyaara'
Monika Shergill, Vice-President of Content at Netflix India, noted that the film’s triumph extended far beyond box office numbers, calling it a cultural moment in itself. She highlighted how Saiyaara brought together unforgettable music with a moving tale of love, loss, and destiny. According to her, Netflix is eager for the film to gain even more admiration on a global scale and reaffirmed the platform’s commitment to its collaboration with Yash Raj Films in bringing impactful Indian stories to the world.
About the Film
At its heart, Saiyaara tells the story of Krish, an impulsive singer played by Ahaan Panday, who falls in love with Vaani (Aneet Padda), a journalist-turned-songwriter. Their relationship takes a tragic turn when Vaani is diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s, challenging the couple in ways they never imagined.
OTT Release on Netflix
The film was lauded by critics for its heartfelt performances, emotional tone, and music. Its title track became a global sensation, even breaking into the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 200 chart. At the box office, Saiyaara collected ₹329 crore net in India and amassed a worldwide gross of ₹570 crore, surpassing blockbuster hits like Ek Tha Tiger.
With its arrival on Netflix, the film is set to win over an even wider audience, cementing its legacy as a milestone in modern Indian cinema.