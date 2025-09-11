Image Credit : instagram

Netflix announced that Saiyaara will stream across 190 countries, giving audiences worldwide the chance to experience the film’s emotional journey.

Director Mohit Suri described the film as a project very close to his heart. He reflected on the overwhelming global reception in theatres and expressed excitement that the love story of Krish and Vaani would now reach even more people through Netflix. He emphasized that love stories carry a universal appeal, and he hoped Saiyaara would connect with audiences everywhere.