‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ has set a record in the Kannada film industry, with Amazon Prime Video reportedly acquiring its OTT rights for ₹125 crore, the highest ever for a Kannada film. Fans eagerly await the pan-India release of the prequel.

Bengaluru: Actor and director Rishab Shetty’s 2022 blockbuster Kantara proved that a small-budget Kannada film could achieve pan-India success, captivating audiences across the country. Now, fans are eagerly anticipating Kantara: Chapter 1, a prequel that promises to expand the universe of the original film. The prequel is slated for theatrical release on October 2, 2025, with the official trailer expected around September 20.

Anil Thadani will release the film under his AA Films banner in North India, while post-production work is already underway. Reports suggest that the digital rights have been sold for a record-breaking sum, setting high expectations for the film even before its release.

Record-Breaking OTT Purchase

Kantara: Chapter 1 has already made history in the Kannada film industry. Amazon Prime Video has reportedly acquired the OTT rights for a staggering ₹125 crore, marking the highest price ever paid for a Kannada film’s digital rights. According to Pinkvilla, the demand stems from the massive success of the original Kantara, a devotional epic-action film that struck a chord with audiences nationwide

Dubbed in Multiple Languages

The original Kantara was dubbed in English and Tulu for OTT release. For the prequel, Hombale Films plans to release Chapter 1 in Spanish and other languages for European audiences. Phars Film Co LLC will handle the overseas distribution, ensuring that the film reaches a global audience.

Release in Seven Languages Across 30 Countries

Kantara: Chapter 1 will be released in seven languages: Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Bengali, English, and Spanish—simultaneously across 30 countries. The film will premiere in North America, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and South America. The recent surge in popularity of South Indian films in countries like China and Japan further heightens expectations for the prequel’s international success.