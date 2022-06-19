Red-hot Ronaldo reveals mood of the day as Man United star shows off ripped physique

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published Jun 19, 2022, 5:51 PM IST

    Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo is currently in Majorca, Spain, enjoying a vacation with his partner Georgina Rodriguez and children.

    Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo, his partner Georgina Rodriguez and their children are enjoying a vacation in Spain's Majorca islands. Even as the family enjoys staying in a luxury villa that reportedly sits at the foot of the Tramuntana mountains, the Manchester United star is not taking his fitness routine lightly.

    In what appears to be a post-workout photograph, the 37-year-old Portuguese superstar poses for the camera with a smile as he rests his body weight on two bar handles. From his chiselled six-pack abs to his well-defined biceps and triceps, Ronaldo looks ripped in his latest post that is captioned, "Feeling Good."

    Ronaldo fans quickly poured in the praises, with several gushing over the iconic striker's incredible body. This post came just two days after the United legend posted a black and white photograph of a ripped himself posing for the camera on his lavish 88-feet long Azimut Grande.

    Known as one of the world's fittest athletes, Ronaldo returned to Old Trafford last summer after 12 years and scored 24 goals across all competitions for the Red Devils, which had a disastrous campaign. 

    Reports, however, now state that the Portugal international could be eyeing a switch to another club as he feels he won't be a key feature in Erik ten Hag's system.

    According to La Repubblica, Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes is already looking for offers around the Europe map with AS Roma and another club looking to sign up as the Portugal captain. 

    United finished sixth in the Premier League standings, which means that there will be no Ronaldo in the upcoming Champions League season, a competition in which he is the highest goal-scorer of all time.

