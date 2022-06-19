Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ronaldo's partner Georgina shares beautiful moments of 'special day' in Majorca

    First Published Jun 19, 2022, 7:22 PM IST

    Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo, his partner Georgina Rodriguez and their children are enjoying a vacation in Spain's Majorca islands.

    Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram

    Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo, his partner Georgina Rodriguez and their children are enjoying a vacation in Spain's Majorca islands. Even as the family enjoys their stay in a luxury villa at the foot of the Tramuntana mountains, the Spanish model shared glimpses of how the family celebrated a 'special day' during their vacation.

    Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram

    The 28-year-old posted several photographs on Instagram that reveal how the couple and their friends celebrated Cristiano Ronaldo Jr's 12th birthday, along with the other children. She captioned the post, "A magical and special day ❤️. 🌴#family #love."

    Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram

    Dressed in a strapless sea blue, green and black combination dress, Georgina is holding Bella Esmeralda in one of the photographs as she converses with a friend.

    Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram

    In perhaps the most adoring photograph shared, birthday boy Cristiano Ronaldo Jr is seen kissing Esmeralda's tiny feet as Georgina looks at her 2-month-old daughter with a smile on her face.

    Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram

    In another picture, Ronaldo, Georgina and the kids are seen posing with friends inside the luxury villa, which has a wall filled with unique artefacts and comfortable cane furniture.

    Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram

    The 37-year-old Portuguese superstar is also enjoying his time in the swimming pool along with his twins, Mateo and Eva, who turned five recently.

    Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram

    The twins were also seen posing for the camera in another photograph, along with their sister Alana. Both the girls were twinning with a pink crop top and denim skirt.

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Ronaldo and his family arrived for their vacation in style four days ago - as they used his 20 million-pound G200 private jet. 

    Image Credit: Instagram

    During their time on the Spanish island, they also spent time aboard the Manchester United icon's lavish 88-feet long Azimut Grande, which he posted on Instagram.

    Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

    On Cristiano Ronaldo Jr's birthday, the United superstar shared a cheeky snap of the pair of them on board a plane, Cristiano senior asleep while his son posed for the camera. "Happy birthday my son! How time is rushing by…?! Will we still play together?!' The words were followed by a questioning emoji and a laughing emoji. The most important thing is to continue being the boy you are with a huge heart! Best of luck, sonny! Daddy loves you very much."

