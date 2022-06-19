Ronaldo's partner Georgina shares beautiful moments of 'special day' in Majorca

Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo, his partner Georgina Rodriguez and their children are enjoying a vacation in Spain's Majorca islands.

Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram

Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo, his partner Georgina Rodriguez and their children are enjoying a vacation in Spain's Majorca islands. Even as the family enjoys their stay in a luxury villa at the foot of the Tramuntana mountains, the Spanish model shared glimpses of how the family celebrated a 'special day' during their vacation. Also read: Red-hot Ronaldo reveals mood of the day as Man United star shows off ripped physique

Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram

The 28-year-old posted several photographs on Instagram that reveal how the couple and their friends celebrated Cristiano Ronaldo Jr's 12th birthday, along with the other children. She captioned the post, "A magical and special day ❤️. 🌴#family #love."

Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram

Dressed in a strapless sea blue, green and black combination dress, Georgina is holding Bella Esmeralda in one of the photographs as she converses with a friend.

Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram

In perhaps the most adoring photograph shared, birthday boy Cristiano Ronaldo Jr is seen kissing Esmeralda's tiny feet as Georgina looks at her 2-month-old daughter with a smile on her face. Also read: Ronaldo and Georgina's Majorca vacation: Of family, togetherness and dreams

Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram

In another picture, Ronaldo, Georgina and the kids are seen posing with friends inside the luxury villa, which has a wall filled with unique artefacts and comfortable cane furniture.

Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram

The 37-year-old Portuguese superstar is also enjoying his time in the swimming pool along with his twins, Mateo and Eva, who turned five recently.

Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram

The twins were also seen posing for the camera in another photograph, along with their sister Alana. Both the girls were twinning with a pink crop top and denim skirt.

Image Credit: Instagram

Ronaldo and his family arrived for their vacation in style four days ago - as they used his 20 million-pound G200 private jet.

Image Credit: Instagram

During their time on the Spanish island, they also spent time aboard the Manchester United icon's lavish 88-feet long Azimut Grande, which he posted on Instagram.

Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram