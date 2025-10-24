- Home
Lokah Chapter 1 OTT Release: Directed by Dominic Arun and starring Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen, the record-breaking superhero film is set for its digital premiere soon
Lokah Chapter 1 Shatters Records in Theatres
Released on August 28, 2025, Lokah Chapter 1 has rewritten Malayalam cinema history by becoming the highest-grossing film ever. Combining powerful performances, advanced VFX, and a gripping superhero storyline, the film redefined the genre in Indian regional cinema.
Anticipation Peaks for OTT Premiere
Ever since its theatrical success, fans have been eagerly waiting for its OTT release. Speculations suggest that Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra will make its digital debut on JioHotstar, possibly around Diwali, though the platform has yet to issue an official confirmation.
JioHotstar Emerges as the Streaming Partner
All buzz points toward JioHotstar securing the streaming rights. The platform, known for hosting blockbuster releases, is expected to attract massive viewership once the movie drops online. However, as of now, the final premiere date remains under wraps.
Streaming Access and Subscription Details
While audiences are excited about the possibility of free streaming, only users with active JioHotstar subscriptions will be able to watch Lokah Chapter 1 without extra charges. Expired accounts will need renewal, ensuring exclusive access for active members.