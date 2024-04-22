Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lok Sabha Elections: From Alia Bhatt to Deepika to Nora Fatehi, Bollywood actresses who can't vote THIS year

    First Published Apr 22, 2024, 4:58 PM IST

    Did you know that some of Bollywood's popular actresses will be unable to vote on election day? Here are the actresses who cannot participate in the elections and why.

    The country's Lok Sabha elections are now underway and will be contested in seven stages. Polling in 102 Lok Sabha seats concluded on Friday, April 19, as part of the first phase. Maharashtra will vote in the first five stages. Mumbai will vote on May 20, with all of Bollywood present. Did you know that some of Bollywood's actresses could not vote on election day?

    Nargis Fakhri has been absent from the limelight for quite some time, yet her performance in Rockstar remains unforgettable. Nargis Fakhri, a citizen of the United States, was born in New York to a Pakistani father and a Czech mother.

    Kalki Koechlin has established herself as one of Bollywood's most popular performers. She was born in Pondicherry to French parents who had elected to live in India and currently has a French passport.

    Deepika Padukone is currently at the peak of her career, buoyed by the commercial success of her flicks. But few people realise that the daughter of former World No. 1 badminton star Prakash Padukone was born in Copenhagen, Denmark, and does not hold an Indian passport.

    Deepti Naval, an industry legend who has appeared in several highly acclaimed films, is likewise not an Indian citizen. Naval is a US citizen, who just appeared in Zoya Akhtar's Amazon Prime original Made in Heaven.

    Nora Fatehi

    Nora Fatehi, who rose to prominence in Indian film, is of Moroccan heritage because her parents are both from Morocco. She, however, has Canadian citizenship and will be unable to vote in India.

    Jacqueline Fernandez was born in Bahrain to a Malaysian mother and a Sri Lankan father. She has Sri Lankan citizenship and, hence, does not have voting rights in India.

    Katrina Kaif also has British citizenship, not Indian. Katrina Kaif was born in British Hong Kong. Her father, Mohammed Kaif, is a British businessman of Kashmiri origin, while her mother, Susanna, is an English lawyer and charity worker. 

    Alia Bhatt has British citizenship instead. Her mother, Soni Razdan, was born in Birmingham, and so was she. Because she is not an Indian citizen, the law prohibits her from voting in elections.

