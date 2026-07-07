Akhil Akkineni thanked Jr NTR for his support for the upcoming Telugu film 'Lenin', set to release on July 10. The action drama, produced by Nagarjuna Akkineni, also stars Bhagyashri Borse. The film's team visited Tirumala Temple for blessings.

Jr NTR Extends Support to Akhil Akkineni's 'Lenin'

Akhil Akkineni expressed his gratitude to Jr NTR for extending support to his upcoming Telugu film Lenin, which will hit theatres on July 10. Akkineni shared snaps from his meeting with Jr NTR, in which he was seen hugging the 'Devara' actor while expressing his gratitude for the support. While sharing the snaps, the actor wrote, "Thank you, Tiger. Thanks for roaring for Lenin." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akhil Akkineni (@akkineniakhil)

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About the Action Drama 'Lenin'

'Lenin', starring Akhil Akkineni and Bhagyashri Borse in the lead roles, is an upcoming Telugu-language action drama directed by Murali Kishor Abburu and produced by Nagarjuna Akkineni under Manam Enterprises LLP, along with Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainments. Set against a gritty Rayalaseema backdrop, the story follows a fierce protagonist navigating intense family and political conflict in his journey to carve out a legacy. The film features music composed by S Thaman.

The teaser was released on May 23, Nagarjuna Akkineni's special day in his cinematic journey, marking 40 years as a lead actor since his debut film Vikram.

'Lenin' Team Seeks Blessings at Tirumala

Ahead of the theatrical release of the upcoming Telugu action drama 'Lenin', producer and actor Nagarjuna Akkineni, his son Akhil Akkineni, actress Bhagyashri Borse, producer Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, and members of the film's team visited the Tirumala Temple on Monday to seek blessings. The team was seen dressed in traditional attire in accordance with temple customs as they offered prayers ahead of the film's release.

The veteran actor expressed gratitude to fans on the occasion and also recalled his journey, including his earlier collaboration with his father, Akkineni Nageswara Rao, in the film Manam, which also featured Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Shriya Saran. (ANI)

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