L2: Empuraan REVIEW: Mohanlal-Prithviraj Sukumaran's film takes theatres by storm with stunning action; READ

Mohanlal's much-anticipated film Empuraan, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, has taken theaters by storm with its grand scale, gripping narrative, and high-octane action. A sequel to Lucifer, the film explores the political shifts in Kerala and Stephen Nedumpally's transformation into global underworld kingpin Ab'raam Qureshi. 

Mohanlal’s Empuraan, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, has arrived with massive anticipation, making it one of the most hyped films Malayalam cinema has ever witnessed. Featuring a star-studded cast and a grand budget, the film has generated immense excitement among moviegoers, some of whom lined up at theaters as early as 6 AM. And Empuraan does not disappoint.
 

Sequel to Lucifer (2019)

A sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Lucifer, the film continues the gripping political drama. With Kerala’s political landscape altered following the absence of Bimal Nair, Jathin Ramdas (Tovino Thomas) now governs the state as Chief Minister. After completing five years in power, Jathin intends to make a significant shift from his father’s political path—something his sister Priyadarshini and others strongly oppose. As Jathin navigates the complexities of governance, many yearn for the return of Stephen Nedumpally (Mohanlal).
 


However, Stephen Nedumpally has vanished from Kerala’s political scene and has assumed a new identity as the global underworld figure, Abram Qureshi. The film seamlessly intertwines these two parallel narratives, much like Lucifer, presenting a layered screenplay by Murali Gopy. Prithviraj’s direction stands out, proving that his pre-release promises were not mere words. The film’s grandeur is evident in multiple sequences, particularly in Mohanlal’s stunning introduction scene, where the budget and production values shine.
 

The first half of the film primarily sets the stage for an explosive second half. As in Lucifer, Prithviraj ensures that the audience is gradually introduced to the characters and their arcs before delving into intense action. Mohanlal commands the screen with several high-energy sequences, with a particular highlight being his reappearance in the deep forest—a scene that sent theaters into a frenzy.

Similarly, Manju Warrier delivers a power-packed performance in a pivotal scene, earning loud applause. Despite not being in every frame, Mohanlal’s presence is felt throughout the film, keeping the mass appeal intact.
 

On the technical front, Empuraan excels in every aspect. Sujith Vaassudev’s cinematography, Deepak Dev’s music, Mohandas’s art direction, and Akhilesh Mohan’s editing all contribute to a rich cinematic experience.

Mohanlal’s big-ticket films are known for turning theaters into celebration zones, and Empuraan is no exception. The film ends on a high note, offering a clear setup for a third installment and even featuring a surprise cameo. The wait for L3 has officially begun!

