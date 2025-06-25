Image Credit : X

2025 is flying by! It feels like just yesterday we celebrated New Year's, but six months have already zoomed past. These six months have been a rollercoaster for Tamil cinema. Even after half a year, no Tamil film has crossed the 250 crore mark. Meanwhile, Malayalam, Hindi, and Telugu films are casually raking in 300 and 500 crores. Let's see which Tamil movies managed to hit a century at the box office.