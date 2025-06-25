- Home
- Kuberaa to Vidaamuyarchi: Top Tamil films that smashed 100 crore's in the box office
Dhanush's Kuberaa hit the 100 crore mark last week. Let's see which Tamil movies crossed 100 crore this year
100 Crore Box Office Collection Movies in 2025
2025 is flying by! It feels like just yesterday we celebrated New Year's, but six months have already zoomed past. These six months have been a rollercoaster for Tamil cinema. Even after half a year, no Tamil film has crossed the 250 crore mark. Meanwhile, Malayalam, Hindi, and Telugu films are casually raking in 300 and 500 crores. Let's see which Tamil movies managed to hit a century at the box office.
Vidaamuyarchi
The first Tamil film to hit 100 crore in 2025 was Vidaamuyarchi. Starring Ajith, Trisha, Arjun, and Arav, this Magizh Thirumeni directorial, produced by Lyca Productions with music by Anirudh, released in February. Despite grossing 137 crore, it was a major flop due to its 250 crore budget, resulting in an estimated loss of 100 crore.
Dragon
Following the surprise success of Love Today, Pradeep Ranganathan starred in Dragon, produced by AGS Entertainment. Co-starring Anupama Parameswaran and Gayathrie Shankar, and directed by Aswath Marimuthu, Dragon became the first blockbuster hit of the year. Made on a 37 crore budget, it grossed over 150 crore, a massive box office success.
Good Bad Ugly
Ajith's Good Bad Ugly, directed by Adhik Ravichandran, also joined the 100 crore club in 2025. Featuring a star-studded cast including Arjun Das, Trisha, and Priya Bhavani Shankar, with music by GV Prakash Kumar, the film released during Tamil New Year in April and grossed 240 crore, making it the highest-grossing Tamil film of the year so far.
Kuberaa
The latest entrant to the 100 crore club is Kuberaa, starring Dhanush and directed by Sekhar Kammula. Co-starring Nagarjuna and Rashmika Mandanna, with music by Devi Sri Prasad, this pan-Indian film released on June 20th and crossed 100 crore in just five days. If this trend continues, it's predicted to easily reach 200 crore.