Image Credit : X

Kuberaa Box Office Collection

Film Kuberaa was released on June 20 along with Aamir Khan's film Taare Zameen Par. Both films were doing great business. However, Kuberaa's earnings graph is now coming down. According to the report of sacnilk.com, Kuberaa collected 5.50 crores on the fifth day of its release. Note that the film's earnings declined on Tuesday compared to Monday. The film had collected 6.8 crores on Monday. Kuberaa opened its account with 14.75 crores on the first day of its release. At the same time, the film earned a hefty 16.5 crores on the second day. On the third day also, there was an increase in the film's earnings and it did a business of 17.35 crores. At the same time, the graph of earnings started falling from Monday. The film has so far done a business of 60.90 crores at the Indian box office. Accordingly, the film has recovered half of its budget cost. Note that the budget of the film is 120 crores.