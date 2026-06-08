Veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan has firmly denied reports suggesting that Krrish 4 was delayed because Hrithik Roshan demanded a massive Rs 500 crore budget. Calling such reports baseless, Roshan stated that creating a large-scale superhero film requires patience and careful planning. He emphasized that every film in the Krrish franchise has taken time to develop and that the current situation is no different.

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According to him, there is no conflict between the stakeholders involved in the project, and work is progressing as planned behind the scenes.