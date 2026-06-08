Krrish 4 Update: Rakesh Roshan Opens Up About Hrithik Roshan's Directorial Debut
Krrish 4 Update: Speculation around Krrish 4 recently intensified after reports claimed a budget disagreement between Hrithik Roshan and Aditya Chopra had stalled the film. However, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan has now dismissed the rumours
Rakesh Roshan Rejects Budget Dispute Claims
Veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan has firmly denied reports suggesting that Krrish 4 was delayed because Hrithik Roshan demanded a massive Rs 500 crore budget. Calling such reports baseless, Roshan stated that creating a large-scale superhero film requires patience and careful planning. He emphasized that every film in the Krrish franchise has taken time to develop and that the current situation is no different.
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According to him, there is no conflict between the stakeholders involved in the project, and work is progressing as planned behind the scenes.
Hrithik Roshan’s Schedule Is the Real Reason for the Delay
Clarifying the reason Krrish 4 has not yet gone on floors, Rakesh Roshan revealed that Hrithik Roshan is currently occupied with commitments related to his newly launched production venture. In a light-hearted remark, he joked that Hrithik is “on another planet” and everyone is waiting for his dates.
The filmmaker stressed that there are no creative or financial disagreements between Hrithik Roshan, producer Aditya Chopra, and himself. Instead, the delay is simply a matter of scheduling and coordination among the team members.
Krrish Franchise Continues to Grow Despite Recent Setbacks
Recent reports had suggested that Yash Raj Films wanted to cap the film’s budget at around Rs 350 crore, while Hrithik envisioned a larger-scale production costing nearly Rs 500 crore. However, Rakesh Roshan’s clarification has largely put those rumours to rest.
Meanwhile, the Krrish franchise remains one of Bollywood’s most successful superhero sagas. The journey began with Koi Mil Gaya, where Rohit Mehra received extraordinary powers through his connection with the alien Jadoo. These abilities were later inherited by Krishna Mehra, who became the iconic superhero Krrish.
Apart from Krrish 4, Hrithik Roshan is also working on a major project with Hombale Films, the studio behind Kantara, signaling that the actor continues to focus on ambitious large-scale ventures despite recent box-office challenges.
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