Kriti Sanon's Top 5 Biggest Box Office Opening Hits; Check Here
Kriti Sanon's Best Openers: Kriti Sanon's film 'Tere Ishk Mein' is set to release on November 28, 2025. Trade analysts predict it will be a blockbuster. So, let's first look at Kriti Sanon's films that shook the box office
Tere Ishq Mein
In director Aanand L. Rai's film 'Tere Ishk Mein,' Kriti Sanon will star alongside Dhanush. It's said that this movie will create a storm in theaters.
Adipurush
Released in 2023, 'Adipurush' featured Kriti Sanon and Prabhas in lead roles. The film earned 89 crores at the box office on its first day of release.
Dilwale
Released in 2015, 'Dilwale' starred Kriti Sanon along with Kajol, Shah Rukh Khan, and Varun Dhawan. The film earned 21 crore rupees on its opening day.
Housefull 4
The 2019 film 'Housefull 4' featured Kriti Sanon with Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, and Riteish Deshmukh. The movie earned 19 crore rupees on its first day.
Bachchhan Paandey
The film 'Bachchhan Paandey' was released in 2022. It earned 13 crore rupees at the box office on its opening day.
Crew
The film 'Crew' was released in theaters in 2024. It starred Kriti Sanon with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu. The film did a business of 10.21 crore rupees on its first day.