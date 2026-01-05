- Home
Krishna Vamsi: Ramya Krishna is a well-known actress in the Telugu industry. And Krishna Vamsi is a great director. The two fell in love and got married. However, there have been rumours for a long time that they are divorced.
Ramya Krishna has many fans
Ramya Krishna is a beloved actress, especially after Baahubali. She and director Krishna Vamsi, known for his unique style, fell in love and got married.
Their love marriage
Ramya Krishna's marriage to director Krishna Vamsi in 2003 was a big deal. Their friendship blossomed into love, and they had a traditional wedding. Both continued their careers.
Divorce between the two?
The couple has a son, Rithvik, and they value their privacy. For years, divorce rumors have circulated, which they ignored. Now, Krishna Vamsi has finally addressed the issue.
This is what happened
Krishna Vamsi denied the divorce rumors, blaming them on their living in different cities. He said they laughed it off and their son is studying in London with no film interest.
