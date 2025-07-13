Veteran Telugu actor Kota Srinivasa Rao passed away at 83, leaving fans and the film industry mourning his loss. He was known for over 750 versatile roles.

The Telugu film industry and fans across the country were left heartbroken on Sunday morning with the news of veteran actor and former MLA Kota Srinivasa Rao's death. He was 83.

Soon after the news of his death broke, several political leaders, film stars, and close friends began arriving at his residence to pay their last respects. From Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi to Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, many were seen offering condolences to Rao's family.





Actor Prakash Raj also visited Rao's residence to pay his tribute to the late actor.



Film producer Allu Arvind, father of actor superstar Allu Arjun, also visited the grieving family. Speaking to the media, Arvind said, "Kota Srinivasa Rao was very close to our family.... I always looked forward to spending time with him because he was such a jovial person. His loss is a loss to our family. I wish and pray that his soul rest in peace."



Tributes began pouring in from actors, filmmakers, politicians, and fans. Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi called him a "multifaceted genius" and shared a long note on X (formerly Twitter), remembering his strong screen presence and the "void" his death has left behind.



Vishnu Manchu also shared an emotional post on X: "My heart is heavy with the loss of Sri. Kota Srinivas garu. A phenomenal actor, an unmatched talent, and a man whose presence lit up every frame he was in. Whether it was a serious role, a villain, or comedy, he brought life into every character with a rare mastery that only a few are blessed with. I had the good fortune of working with him in quite a few films, and I grew up watching him in many more. His work shaped my admiration for cinema. "

Actor Ravi Teja, who worked with Kota Srinivasa Rao in over 10 films, also expressed his grief. "Grew up watching him, admiring him, and learning from every performance. Kota Babai was like family to me, I cherish the lovely memories of working with him. Rest in peace, Kota Srinivasa Rao garu Om Shanti," he wrote on X.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu condoled his death, calling it an "irreparable loss" to the Telugu film industry.

In a post on X, CM Chandrababu Naidu said, "The demise of the renowned actor Kota Srinivasa Rao, who won the affection of cinema audiences with his versatile roles, is deeply saddening. His artistic contributions to the fields of cinema and theatre over nearly four decades, and the roles he portrayed, will remain unforgettable. The numerous memorable roles he played as a villain and character artist will forever stay etched in the hearts of Telugu audiences."

Kota Srinivasa Rao was born on July 10, 1942, in Kankipadu village, a suburb of Vijayawada city in Andhra Pradesh. Making his debut with 'Pranam Khareedu' in 1978, he acted in over 750 films in various languages. He also received the Padma Shri in 2015, India's fourth-highest civilian honour, for his contribution to Indian cinema. (ANI)