Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Priyanka Chopra's walk-in closet will make you go-green with envy; take a look

    First Published Apr 28, 2022, 11:38 AM IST

    Priyanka Chopra shows off her gorgeous walk-in closet, which is every girl's fantasy; see pictures

    Image: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

    Priyanka Chopra shared a series of new photographs in which she flaunted her newly washed locks, but it's something else that has us interested. Have you ever wondered what Priyanka Chopra's closet is in her opulent Los Angeles mansion? 

    Fortunately for us, the actress' most recent selfie revealed the same, and it's just what you've been hoping for. Priyanka took to Instagram to share a series of photos of her freshly cleaned hair, as well as a selfie showcasing her stunning clothing.
     

    While Chopra is busy flaunting her lovely locks, which seem even better in her latest photos, it's the mirror selfie that has everyone talking. In one of the photos on her carousel, the actress can be seen posing in front of a full-length mirror. Even though her casual style of shoes and green track trousers astonished us, we can't get enough of the other stuff in the background.
     

    Priyanka was seen posing in the middle of her magnificent closet, which contained an astonishing selection of handbags and shoes, in her mirror selfie. From her gorgeously lined thigh-high boots to her sneaker collection, Priyanka's shoe collection is enough to make anybody envy.
     

    Image: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

    In one of the photographs, Priyanka was spotted wearing huge spectacles, which made us wonder what her sunglasses collection was like. Hopefully, we'll get a look of that as well. Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's school mark sheet will shock you; take a look

    Priyanka Chopra, who had a baby girl with Nick Jonas through a surrogate earlier this year, was recently in the news when rumours surfaced that the actress had come up with a unique name for her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have yet to confirm the news. Also Read: 10 times the hot and sexy Disha Patani looked like a Barbie Doll in pink

