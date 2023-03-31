Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Salman Khan looks dashing in new song 'Bathukamma' from the film, SEE PICTURES

    First Published Mar 31, 2023, 2:47 PM IST

    Fan's anticipation and excitement are at an all-time high right now. After winning the hearts of audiences with the foot-tapping and chartbuster songs Naiyyo Lagda, Billi Billi, and recently released Jee Rahe The Hum, the much-awaited song titled 'Bathukamma' from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is out now.

    Image: Bathukamma song still / YouTube

    Salman Khan gives an ode to the Flower festival Bathukamma with this much-awaited new song titled Bathukamma from the film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Both Salman and Pooja look stunning in their traditional Telugu attires only adding more charm to the song.

    ALSO READ: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Ardent fans are thrilled to see Salman Khan in 'Lungi'; is a massy song in making?

    Image: Bathukamma song still / YouTube

    Salman Khan, Bollywood's most celebrated global icon and superstar, has launched the latest song, Bathukamma, from his upcoming most anticipated movie, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Salman looks dashing in traditional Telugu attire within the song.

    Image: Bathukamma song still / YouTube

    "Bathukamma" the song features Salman Khan in traditional Telugu attire for the first time ever. Pooja Hegde looks pretty in the Telugu attire in the picture over here.

    Image: Bathukamma song still / YouTube

    The song got shot during the Bathukamma festival with an elaborate set and 200 dancers featuring brilliant visuals. South star Venkatesh Daggubati also looks smart in the Telugu attire in the picture alongside Pooja Hegde.

    Pooja Hegde is happy and smiles as she carries the flower plate on her forehead. Her ethnic look in the Telugu saree only makes her look more stunning.

    Image: Bathukamma song still / YouTube

    Pooja Hegde looks regal and poised in the traditional light purple colored saree with a gajra on her head and traditional jewelry.

    Image: Bathukamma song still / YouTube

    Pooja Hegde looks beautiful in this picture as she enjoys dancing with the other dancers and celebrating the Bathukamma festival in the song.

    Image: Bathukamma song still / YouTube

    In the final picture, Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde with Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and others, look like an adorable family. Salman Khan walks the talk and oozes machismo in traditional Telugu attire look.

    ALSO READ: Naiyyo Lagda, first song from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is an ode to 90's romantic era

