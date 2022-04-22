Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kim Kardashian shows sensitivity towards Kanye West; says she would not make fun of her children’s daddy

    First Published Apr 22, 2022, 8:50 AM IST

    During her Saturday Night Live monologue, Kim Kardashian panicked and got certain insensitive jokes cut that was on her divorce from Kanye West.

    When Kim Kardashian appeared on the Saturday Night Live show, she did not miss out on poking fun at her ex-husband and rapper Kanye West. However, in the second episode of her new Hulu show, The Kardashian, she revealed that she did get a few jokes cut before her SNL monologue, fearing she would hurt Kanye’s feelings.

    The Kardashian premiered on Hulu on April 14. Episode 2 of The Kardashian which aired on Thursday evening, showed Kim Kardashian talking about her SNL monologue. She revealed that knowing how sensitive Kanye West is, she took his feelings into consideration and decided to get a few jokes cut.

    One of the jokes that were a part of Kim Kardashian’s SNL sketch was one where Chris Redd, who impersonated Kaye West, asks Kim to be his lawyer (for their divorce). The joke is from the time when Kim was preparing for the bar examination.

    As per the joke, Kim Kardashian gets asked by Chris Redd: "Ok fine you can divorce me but I need a lawyer, will you be my lawyer fam?" To this Kim’s reply was written "No Kanye."

    Kim Kardashian further revealed that when she was discussing these jokes with the producers of SNL, she got them cut a few, saying that she did not want to hurt anyone’s feelings. She also added that she was not willing to go up on a stage to poke fun at her children’s father.

    "I am always afraid of hurting people's feelings. I would never go in there making fun of anyone, especially the father of my kids. Just because we didn't work out doesn't mean we don't have a great love and respect for each other. The divorce is so sensitive for him and I'm already saying some in the monologue so I don't want to make it bad," Kim Kardashian was heard saying in the second episode.

    As for the monologue, Kim Kardashian did not spare roasting her Kardashian-Jenner family. And while making fun of Kanye West, she said, “I married the best rapper of all time. Not only that, he's the richest Black man in America. A talented, legit genius who gave me four incredible kids. So, when I divorced him, you have to know it came down to one thing: his personality.”

