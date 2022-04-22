Kim Kardashian shows sensitivity towards Kanye West; says she would not make fun of her children’s daddy

During her Saturday Night Live monologue, Kim Kardashian panicked and got certain insensitive jokes cut that was on her divorce from Kanye West.

Image: Getty Images

When Kim Kardashian appeared on the Saturday Night Live show, she did not miss out on poking fun at her ex-husband and rapper Kanye West. However, in the second episode of her new Hulu show, The Kardashian, she revealed that she did get a few jokes cut before her SNL monologue, fearing she would hurt Kanye’s feelings. The Kardashian premiered on Hulu on April 14. Episode 2 of The Kardashian which aired on Thursday evening, showed Kim Kardashian talking about her SNL monologue. She revealed that knowing how sensitive Kanye West is, she took his feelings into consideration and decided to get a few jokes cut.

Image: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

One of the jokes that were a part of Kim Kardashian’s SNL sketch was one where Chris Redd, who impersonated Kaye West, asks Kim to be his lawyer (for their divorce). The joke is from the time when Kim was preparing for the bar examination. ALSO READ: The Kardashians: Kim Kardashian to Kylie Jenner; know salaries of Kardashian-Jenner family members

Image: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

As per the joke, Kim Kardashian gets asked by Chris Redd: "Ok fine you can divorce me but I need a lawyer, will you be my lawyer fam?" To this Kim’s reply was written "No Kanye."

Image: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian further revealed that when she was discussing these jokes with the producers of SNL, she got them cut a few, saying that she did not want to hurt anyone’s feelings. She also added that she was not willing to go up on a stage to poke fun at her children’s father. ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian wishes Happy Birthday to Kourtney Kardashian wearing blue swimwear

Image: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

"I am always afraid of hurting people's feelings. I would never go in there making fun of anyone, especially the father of my kids. Just because we didn't work out doesn't mean we don't have a great love and respect for each other. The divorce is so sensitive for him and I'm already saying some in the monologue so I don't want to make it bad," Kim Kardashian was heard saying in the second episode.

Image: Getty Images