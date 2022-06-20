Kim Kardashian oozes sexiness in a metallic silver bikini; check out her hot pics

Kim Kardashian shared stunning pictures of herself wearing a skimpy metallic silver bikini, giving some major beach goals.

Kim Kardashian is at it once again! The American reality star and socialite, Kim shared a new set of pictures on her Instagram, raising temperatures as she donned a hot bikini at a beach. ‘The Kardashian’ star has more than often set the internet on fire with her sizzling pictures wherein she puts her perfectly toned body and curves on display. On Monday too, Kim shared a set of pictures, donning a combination of metallic silver and black bikini as she posed at a beach and in the middle of the water.

The latest pictures of Kim Kardashian show her having a ball of a time at a beach. Though the place where she is chilling in the pictures is not known, Kim seems to be killing it with her looks. The bikini showed of her cleavage and toned legs as the SKIMS owner played with her long blonde hair.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian was in the news after she put out an emotional post for her ex-husband and rapper Kanye West on the occasion of Father's Day on Sunday.

It is probably for the first time since their ugly separation and all the drama that went around it that Kim Kardashian publicly praised Kanye West who now goes by his moniker ‘Ye’.

On Sunday, Kim Kardashian paid a tribute to the men in her life, including Kanye West with whom she shares four children. In her tribute post, Kim first put out a picture with her father Robert Kardashian, following which she celebrated Caitlyn Jenner.

