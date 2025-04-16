English

Neha Sharma's vacation photos

Bollywood actress Neha Sharma is enjoying a vacation in the Maldives and has been sharing glimpses of her holiday on social media, sparking plenty of reactions from her followers.

entertainment Apr 16 2025
Author: Team Asianet Newsable Image Credits:Instagram
Enjoying Maldives vacay

Bollywood actress Neha Sharma is currently vacationing in the Maldives, soaking up the sun on the beach.

Image credits: Instagram
Neha Sharma stuns in swimsuit

Neha Sharma shared vacation photos on social media, where she’s seen rocking a white and blue swimsuit.

Image credits: Instagram
Neha Sharma posts update

Neha captioned the photos, "Baglioni Maldives – where time stood still and every moment felt like a warm embrace. What a dream." Baglioni is a luxurious beach resort.

Image credits: Instagram
Internet comments

One user commented, "Oh my god!" Another wrote, "Sharmaji, you're setting the water on fire!" Yet another added, "Cleavage queen."

Image credits: Instagram
Who is Neha Sharma?

Neha Sharma, 37, is a Bollywood actress with 18 years in the industry, known for films like Crook, Teri Meri Kahaani, Tum Bin 2, Mubarakan, and Tanhaji.

Image credits: Instagram
Upcoming projects

Neha Sharma’s upcoming films include Sanjog, a Punjabi movie, and De De Pyaar De 2, a Bollywood sequel.

Image credits: Instagram

