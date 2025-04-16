Bollywood actress Neha Sharma is enjoying a vacation in the Maldives and has been sharing glimpses of her holiday on social media, sparking plenty of reactions from her followers.
Bollywood actress Neha Sharma is currently vacationing in the Maldives, soaking up the sun on the beach.
Neha Sharma shared vacation photos on social media, where she’s seen rocking a white and blue swimsuit.
Neha captioned the photos, "Baglioni Maldives – where time stood still and every moment felt like a warm embrace. What a dream." Baglioni is a luxurious beach resort.
One user commented, "Oh my god!" Another wrote, "Sharmaji, you're setting the water on fire!" Yet another added, "Cleavage queen."
Neha Sharma, 37, is a Bollywood actress with 18 years in the industry, known for films like Crook, Teri Meri Kahaani, Tum Bin 2, Mubarakan, and Tanhaji.
Neha Sharma’s upcoming films include Sanjog, a Punjabi movie, and De De Pyaar De 2, a Bollywood sequel.
