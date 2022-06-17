Riley’s Museum says Kim Kardashian did not damage Marilyn Monroe's dress

Kim Kardashian had lost 16 pounds to fit in Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress that she wore for the Met Gala 2022. Kim was alleged of damaging the gown.

Kim Kardashian had grabbed all the eyeballs when she walked the red carpet at Met Gala 2022. She made a stunning appearance donning Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress. However, recently, claims were made that ‘The Kardashian’ star had apparently damaged the iconic gown. These claims started doing rounds after a recent photo allegedly showed the dress before and after Kim wore the dress.

But now, a representative for Ripley's 'Believe It or Not!', who bought the dress for $ 4.8 million in 2016, has refused these claims. As per a TMZ report, the representative has come out in Kim Kardashian’s defence, rejecting that the dress was damaged.

"A report written on the dress's condition in early 2017 states, a number of the seams are pulled and worn. This is not surprising given how delicate the material is. There is puckering at the back by the hooks and eyes,' among other instances of damage," said the representative while speaking to TMZ.

The representative further said that since the dress has been with Ripley’s for the last six years, it has been displayed the world over, a process which has put the dress at risk of potential damage.

"From the bottom of the Met steps, where Kim got into the dress, to the top where it was returned, the dress was in the same condition it started in,” said Amanda Joiner, Ripley's Vice President of Publishing and Licensing, who was with Kim Kardashian through the Gala day.

The dress that Kim Kardashian wore is exactly the one worn by Marilyn Monroe when she sang a song for President John F Kennedy on his birthday in 1962. Interestingly, Kim Kardashian had lost 16 pounds to fit herself in the dress after Ripley first refused its permission. Along with this, she was also reportedly gifted with Marilyn Monroe's hair.