Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Riley’s Museum says Kim Kardashian did not damage Marilyn Monroe's dress

    Kim Kardashian had lost 16 pounds to fit in Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress that she wore for the Met Gala 2022. Kim was alleged of damaging the gown.

    Riley Museum says Kim Kardashian did not damage Marilyn Monroe dress drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Jun 17, 2022, 9:50 AM IST

    Kim Kardashian had grabbed all the eyeballs when she walked the red carpet at Met Gala 2022. She made a stunning appearance donning Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress. However, recently, claims were made that ‘The Kardashian’ star had apparently damaged the iconic gown. These claims started doing rounds after a recent photo allegedly showed the dress before and after Kim wore the dress. 

    But now, a representative for Ripley's 'Believe It or Not!', who bought the dress for $ 4.8 million in 2016, has refused these claims. As per a TMZ report, the representative has come out in Kim Kardashian’s defence, rejecting that the dress was damaged.

    "A report written on the dress's condition in early 2017 states, a number of the seams are pulled and worn. This is not surprising given how delicate the material is. There is puckering at the back by the hooks and eyes,' among other instances of damage," said the representative while speaking to TMZ.

    ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian goes bold and sexy in sheer bra; new avatar oozes hotness

    The representative further said that since the dress has been with Ripley’s for the last six years, it has been displayed the world over, a process which has put the dress at risk of potential damage.

    "From the bottom of the Met steps, where Kim got into the dress, to the top where it was returned, the dress was in the same condition it started in,” said Amanda Joiner, Ripley's Vice President of Publishing and Licensing, who was with Kim Kardashian through the Gala day.

    ALSO READ: Need a sexy body like that of Kim Kardashian? Here’s her fitness secret

    The dress that Kim Kardashian wore is exactly the one worn by Marilyn Monroe when she sang a song for President John F Kennedy on his birthday in 1962. Interestingly, Kim Kardashian had lost 16 pounds to fit herself in the dress after Ripley first refused its permission. Along with this, she was also reportedly gifted with Marilyn Monroe's hair.

    Last Updated Jun 17, 2022, 9:50 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kpop BTS Jungkook and Charlie Puth surprise fans with their latest collab on Left and Right drb

    BTS’ Jungkook and Charlie Puth surprise fans with their latest collab on 'Left and Right'

    Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of daughter on mom Madhu Chopra birthday drb

    Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of daughter on mom Madhu Chopra’s birthday

    After Baahubali Prabhas to play double role in Prashanth Neel Salaar drb

    After Baahubali, Prabhas to play double role in Prashanth Neel’s 'Salaar'?

    Anupamaa or Woh Toh Hai Albelaa? Check out TRP report and Top 5 TV Shows RBA

    Anupamaa or Woh Toh Hai Albelaa? Check out TRP report and Top 5 TV Shows

    KGF star Yash to romance Pooja Hegde? Here's what we know RBA

    KGF star Yash to romance Pooja Hegde? Here's what we know

    Recent Stories

    Apple slapped with USD 918 million lawsuit over iPhone software update gcw

    Apple slapped with $918 million lawsuit over iPhone software update

    US on Nupur Sharma Prophet row encourage India to promote respect for human rights gcw

    'Encourage India to promote respect for human rights': US on Prophet row

    Arunachal Pradesh to strengthen Gujarat connection; here's how

    Arunachal Pradesh to strengthen Gujarat connection; here's how

    FIFA World Cup 2026: 16 cities across USA, Mexico and Canada to host matches-ayh

    FIFA World Cup 2026: 16 cities across USA, Mexico and Canada to host matches

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022: Neeraj Chopra headlines 37-member Indian athletics squad-ayh

    Commonwealth Games 2022: Neeraj Chopra headlines 37-member Indian athletics squad

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra Day 3: Riding a battle tank

    Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra Day 3: Riding a battle tank

    Video Icon
    Asianet News-NCC 'Vajra Jayanti Yatra' Day 2: At the Pangode War Memorial

    Asianet News-NCC 'Vajra Jayanti Yatra' Day 2: At the Pangode War Memorial

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Asianet News and NCC launch 'Vajra Jayanti Yatra'

    India@75: Asianet News and NCC launch 'Vajra Jayanti Yatra'

    Video Icon
    Detained Congress leaders sing Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram in police station gcw

    Detained Congress leaders sing 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram' in police station

    Video Icon
    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon