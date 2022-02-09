Kim Kardashian in Pete Davidson's bedroom? TV host points out this

After calling Kim Kardashian 'girlfriend', Pete Davidson discloses he has a Kim Kardashian's candle in his bedroom

The 28-year-old Pete Davidson has recently referred to 41-year-old Kim Kardashian as his "girlfriend" publicly for the very first time. Despite the 13 years of age gap between them, the couple seems undeterred and comfortable in each other’s company, embracing the love that they keep showering on one another.



Image: Getty Images, Kim Kardashian/Instagram

In an interview with People TV Show, Pete Davidson's fans got a sneek-peek to his messy bedroom. A few soft toys were lying on Pete Davidson's bed. The comedian also said that his closet was open because he's preparing to move and therefore has most of his stuff laid out.

Then the TV interviewer pointed out if Pete Davidson had a Kim Kardashian candle on his dresser, the star was shocked by the host's eagle-eyed observation.



Replying to the question, Pete Davidson said, " "Yes, it is! That is exactly what that is." Both Pete and Kim first made headlines after appearing together in an SNL sketch where the duo played Jasmin and Aladdin and shared a kiss onscreen.

On the other hand, Kim's mother of four has recently been caught up in a drama with her ex-husband Kanye West who publicly called her out on Instagram. It is said that West has deleted all the social media posts where he took a dig on Kim and her family for allowing his daughter North West to debut on TikTok, among other things.