    It’s official! Kim Kardashian is Pete Davidson’s ‘girlfriend’

    First Published Feb 8, 2022, 2:34 PM IST
    Pete Davidson called Kim Kardashian his ‘girlfriend’ during an interview, making their relationship official. Kim has been in the news lately for her feud with estranged husband Kanye West over their daughter North and her social media usage. They (Kim and Ye) also exchanged a war of words on social media recently.

    Image: Getty Images, Kim Kardashian/Instagram

    Good news for all the Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson fans. Pete Davidson has made his relationship with SKIMs owner Kim Kardashian official by calling her his ‘girlfriend’ in an interview. Davidson was anything but shy in accepting his relationship with his lady love. Kim and Davidson have been together for a while and have frequently been snapped by the paparazzi.

    Image: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

    Kim Kardashian has been in the midst of a controversy with her estranged husband Kanye West. Kim had filed for a divorce from Ye which has taken an ugly turn as she battles it out with him. Amidst all this, Kim also became the topic of discussion for her relationship with Pete Davidson.

    Image: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

    In the interview, Pete Davidson spoke about how he likes to cool off in his free time. He said that he either hangs out with his friends when he is not working or spends time with his girlfriend and chill with her. With this, Davidson went official about his love for Kim Kardashian.

    Image: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

    Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have quite an age gap between them. The 41-year-old American reality TV star has been dating the 28-year-old Davidson. Despite the 13 years of an age gap between them, the couple seems undeterred and happy in each other’s company, embracing the love that they keep showering on one another.

    Image: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

    The official confirmation of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s relationship came in when the latter was giving an interview with Kay Adams regarding his upcoming Super Bowl commercial. Adams asked Davidson what he loves to do in his free time and that is when he said that he loves to chill with his ‘girlfriend’, apart from hanging out with his friends.

    Image: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

    Furthermore, in the interview, Pete Davidson spoke about how he is not there on social media. 'Well, I don't really have Instagram — I don't have Instagram or Twitter or any of that stuff. So, most of my daily life is getting into cars and showing up to a set,' he revealed. While Davidson is yet to make his debut on Instagram, his lady love, Kim Kardashian is one of the most followed celebrities on the photo-sharing application with over 285 million followers beating many A-lister celebs of Hollywood.

    Image: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

    While Pete Davidson spoke of him not being there on social media, his girlfriend Kim Kardashian, who often drops hot pictures on her Instagram handle, shared a blue-hued picture with her friend La La Anthony which has got over one million likes within nine hours of posting the picture.

    Image: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

    Calling Kim Kardashian his girlfriend was not the only thing that Pete Davidson revealed in the interview. When he was asked by the interviewer if he had a Kardashian candle right over his shoulder, he responded with a smile saying, “Yes, yes it is. That is exactly what that is over here.” Davidson had two Kardashian candles in his room.

    Image: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

    Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian got into an ugly public spat on social media with her estranged husband Kany West recently. Ye had put out a post on social media regarding their daughter North and her social media usage. Kim did not hold back after Ye's post and slammed him on social media. The feud continued with Ye also alleging Tracy Romulus of manipulating Kim.

