After Sidharth Malhotra publicly mourned his father, Kiara Advani followed with a deeply personal tribute of her own. Sharing a rare family photograph featuring herself, Sidharth, and his parents, she expressed gratitude for the warmth and acceptance she received from her father-in-law, Sunil Malhotra.

In her note, Kiara reflected on how he welcomed her with open arms and offered steady guidance and unconditional love. She described him as someone who always showed up for his family, listened attentively, and valued even the smallest details. Her words painted a portrait of a gentle and generous man whose love quietly anchored everyone around him.

She also shared a close-up image of him, writing that his stories, laughter, and quiet strength would remain with her forever. Calling his life a “legacy of gentleness,” she said his integrity and unwavering affection would live on through his children and grandchildren.