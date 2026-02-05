Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia will be seen in the new film 'Vvan'. A BTS picture from the sets shows their cute chemistry. The movie, directed by Arunabh Kumar and Deepak Mishra, is a folklore-based story set in Central India.
Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia's Fresh Pairing
In 2026, several Bollywood films will feature fresh on-screen pairings, and one such movie is Vvan, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia opposite each other. On Thursday, a BTS picture from the sets of Vvan was unveiled. It gave a sneak peek into a cute chemistry between Sidharth and Tamannaah. In the image, Tamannaah can be seen blushing while sitting on a scooter, as Sidharth looks at her affectionately. Have a look at the picture here.
About 'Vvan' and its Makers
Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with TVF, an 11.11 Production, are presenting VVAN - Force of the Forest. Written by Arunabh Kumar, directed by Deepak Mishra and Arunabh Kumar, with DOP and Visual Director Manu Anand; and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Arunabh Kumar and Niraj Kothari, 'Vvan' will hit the theatres this year.
A Glimpse into the Plot
Set in the dense, mythical heartlands of Central India, the film is rooted in Indian folklore and promises a gripping cinematic experience filled with ancient legends, hidden temples, and secrets buried deep within nature, as per the makers. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)