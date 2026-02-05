Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia will be seen in the new film 'Vvan'. A BTS picture from the sets shows their cute chemistry. The movie, directed by Arunabh Kumar and Deepak Mishra, is a folklore-based story set in Central India.

Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia's Fresh Pairing

In 2026, several Bollywood films will feature fresh on-screen pairings, and one such movie is Vvan, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia opposite each other. On Thursday, a BTS picture from the sets of Vvan was unveiled. It gave a sneak peek into a cute chemistry between Sidharth and Tamannaah. In the image, Tamannaah can be seen blushing while sitting on a scooter, as Sidharth looks at her affectionately. Have a look at the picture here.

About 'Vvan' and its Makers

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with TVF, an 11.11 Production, are presenting VVAN - Force of the Forest. Written by Arunabh Kumar, directed by Deepak Mishra and Arunabh Kumar, with DOP and Visual Director Manu Anand; and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Arunabh Kumar and Niraj Kothari, 'Vvan' will hit the theatres this year.

A Glimpse into the Plot

Set in the dense, mythical heartlands of Central India, the film is rooted in Indian folklore and promises a gripping cinematic experience filled with ancient legends, hidden temples, and secrets buried deep within nature, as per the makers. (ANI)