Khushi Kapoor to Ananya Panday: Star Kids’ Debut Movie Box Office Report
Khushi Kapoor turns 25 on November 5. Like her family, she entered acting, but her films were unsuccessful. Here’s a look at how other star kids fared with their debut movies at the box office.
Khushi Kapoor
Boney Kapoor and Sridevi’s younger daughter, Khushi Kapoor, began her acting journey with the OTT film The Archies. Her first theatrical release, Loveyapa, unfortunately, failed to make an impact at the box office.
Sara Ali Khan
Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter, Sara Ali Khan, made her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath, a film that was warmly received and appreciated by audiences.
Janhvi Kapoor
Boney Kapoor and Sridevi’s elder daughter, Janhvi Kapoor, made her Bollywood debut with Dhadak, which turned out to be a box office hit.
Ananya Panday
Chunky Panday’s daughter, Ananya Panday, made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year 2, which unfortunately failed to perform well at the box office.
Alia Bhatt
Mahesh Bhatt’s daughter, Alia Bhatt, made her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year, which went on to become a superhit.
Rasha Thadani
Raveena Tandon’s daughter, Rasha Thadani, made her acting debut with Azaad, starring alongside Ajay Devgn. Despite the star cast, the film unfortunately failed at the box office.