Khushi Kapoor OPENS up on getting nose job, lip fillers; Here's what she said

Khushi Kapoor, daughter of the late legendary actor Sridevi, recently addressed her decision to undergo cosmetic enhancements, including a nose job and lip fillers. In a promotional clip for an upcoming episode of Curly Tales, shared on Instagram on Monday, the young actress opened up about her journey and candidly discussed the topic

Reflecting on her childhood, Khushi admitted to being an "attention seeker" who enjoyed the spotlight. When questioned about her openness regarding cosmetic procedures, she explained that she didn’t perceive it as a significant issue. She noted how the term “plastic” is often used as an insult, but she did not view it that way

Khushi also shared insights into her experiences in the film industry, revealing that even before she stepped into it, people formed preconceived notions about her, many of which were negative. This discussion stemmed from an Instagram interaction in August last year, when Khushi responded to comments on an old video of herself attending an event with her mother, Sridevi. The resurfaced clip, which gained attention before the premiere of The Archies, showed Khushi as a child. Social media users commented on her appearance, with one stating that Khushi still looked similar to how she did as a child, apart from weight loss. Another pointed out her braces and the cosmetic procedures she later underwent

In response, Khushi acknowledged the speculations in a lighthearted manner, confirming the procedures by replying, “lip filler and (nose emoji) hahaha." Khushi Kapoor made her Bollywood debut in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, an adaptation of the beloved comic series, where she portrayed Betty Cooper. Following in the footsteps of her mother Sridevi and sister Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi is now gearing up for her next project, Loveyapa, where she will star opposite Junaid Khan

