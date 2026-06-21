Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Akshay Kumar led Yoga Day celebrations in Delhi. Mandaviya called yoga India's gift to the world, urging citizens to adopt it daily. Over 3,000 people attended the event themed 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing'.

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday urged citizens to make yoga a part of their daily lives, describing it as India's gift to the world, as he led celebrations of the 12th International Day of Yoga at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi.

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More than 3,000 participants joined the mass yoga session organised under the theme "Yoga for Healthy Ageing", with Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar performing yoga alongside Mandaviya and other attendees.

'Yoga is Our Culture, Our Nature'

Addressing the gathering, Mandaviya highlighted yoga's cultural and global significance and called upon people to embrace it as a daily practice. "Yoga is our culture. Yoga is also our nature. When the world was searching for peace, India gave Lord Buddha. When the world was striving to maintain its health, our sages gave yoga to the world. Yoga is not only our heritage, it is a gift given to the world, and hence, when the whole world celebrates Yoga Day on 21st June, all of us Indians should perform yoga. Make yoga a part of our daily routine. Try to keep yourself mentally and physically fit by doing yoga every day," Mandaviya said.

Akshay Kumar, known for his disciplined fitness regime and advocacy of healthy living, participated actively in the event. The actor was seen wearing a white tracksuit featuring the Fit India logo as he joined thousands in performing yoga asanas.

Nationwide Celebrations

The programme formed part of the Sports Ministry's nationwide International Yoga Day celebrations. Simultaneous yoga sessions were conducted at Sports Authority of India (SAI) Regional Centres, National Centres of Excellence, SAI Training Centres and Khelo India institutions across the country.

Theme: 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing'

The theme for this year's International Day of Yoga, "Yoga for Healthy Ageing", reflects the increasing global focus on promoting active lifestyles and improving quality of life across all age groups. With lifestyle-related ailments and non-communicable diseases on the rise worldwide, the emphasis has shifted towards enhancing overall well-being and healthy longevity.

PM Modi Leads National Event in Kolkata

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the national celebrations from Kolkata's iconic Red Road, performing yoga alongside thousands of participants and underscoring yoga's ability to unite people across nations and cultures.

A Global Wellness Movement

Over the past decade, International Day of Yoga has evolved into one of the world's largest wellness movements, with India playing a central role in promoting holistic health, preventive healthcare and sustainable living across the globe. (ANI)