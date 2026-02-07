- Home
- Entertainment
- Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 to Lock Upp: Upcoming Indian Reality TV Shows to Watch in 2026
Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 to Lock Upp: Upcoming Indian Reality TV Shows to Watch in 2026
Several big reality shows have been announced for 2026, promising double the entertainment for Indian TV audiences with stunt-based action, intense lock-up drama, and mind-bending game formats set to raise excitement levels.
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15
First up is the stunt show Khatron Ke Khiladi, returning for its 15th season after two years. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, it will air on Colors TV and stream on JioHotstar. Filming starts in April/May.
Karan Johar's show The Traitors
Karan Johar's reality show The Traitors, which streamed on Amazon Prime Video, is reportedly returning for a second season. The first season featured 20 contestants like Uorfi Javed.
The Traitors Season 2
The Traitors is ready for its second season on Amazon Prime Video. Preparations and casting have started. Karan Johar will reprtedly return to host after a first season won by Uorfi Javed.
Lock Upp Season 2
Lock Upp Season 2 was recently announced. This time, the show will stream on Netflix. It's not confirmed if Kangana Ranaut will return as host. Makers are talking to contestants.
Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp
In 2022, Ekta Kapoor launched the reality show Lock Upp, hosted by Kangana Ranaut. Munawar Faruqui won the first season. Now, its second season is on its way.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.