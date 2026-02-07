Bigg Boss 19 to Rise & Fall: Top 8 Most-Watched OTT Reality Shows of 2025
Media consulting firm Ormax Media has unveiled its 2025 list of most-watched reality shows on OTT, featuring eight popular titles that recorded impressive viewership numbers ranging from 9.2 million to 20 million.
8. Battleground
OTT Platform: Amazon MX Player
Views: 9.2M
Winners: Raunak Gulia & Nisha Mishra. Mentor: Shikhar Dhawan.
7. The Traitors
OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Views: 9.3M
Hosted by Karan Johar. Winners: Nikita Luther & Urfi Javed.
6. Shark Tank India Season 4
OTT Platform: Sony LIV
Views: 10.3M
The fourth season featured sharks like Aman Gupta.
5. The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3
OTT Platform: Netflix
Views: 10.9M
A comedy show hosted by Kapil Sharma with Sunil Grover.
4. Hip Hop India Season 2
OTT Platform: Amazon MX Player
Views: 11.1M
Judged by Remo D'Souza & Malaika Arora. Shubhankar Gawde won.
3. Laughter Chef Season 3
OTT Platform: Jio Hotstar
Views: 11.2M
Hosted by Bharti Singh & Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi. Team Kanta won.
2. Rise & Fall
OTT Platform: Jio Hotstar
Views: 12 Million
Hosted by Ashneer Grover, this 42-episode show had 16 contestants. The winner was Arjun Bijlani.
1. Bigg Boss Season 19
OTT Platform: Jio Hotstar
Views: 12 Million
Salman Khan hosted this season. Gaurav Khanna won among 18 contestants. The show ran for 106 days.
