KGF Actor Harish Rai Passes Away After Battling Cancer; Read on
Veteran actor Harish Rai, famous for his role in KGF, has passed away due to thyroid cancer. Active since the 90s, he played villain roles in many hit films like Om and KGF. The film industry had provided financial support for his illness
Harish Rai passes away
Sandalwood actor Harish Rai, who was suffering from cancer, has passed away. He made a comeback with KGF and KGF-2 but had to step back from films again due to his illness.
Treatment
Many artists from the film industry had provided financial aid for his treatment. Battling thyroid cancer, his stomach had swollen and his body had become frail. His photos went viral.
Acted in super hit movies
Hailing from the coastal region, Harish Rai was active in films since the 90s. He played the villain in many Kannada superhits like Om and Nalla. In the 90s, his hairstyle was a trend.
Acted in Kannada and Tamil films
He acted in Kannada and Tamil films like Raj Bahadur, Nanna Kanasina Hoove, Meendum Oru Kadhal Kadhai, Jodi Hakki, and Sanju Weds Geetha. Harish Rai is survived by his wife and two children.
