KGF star Yash visited the sacred Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, on Monday. He took part in the spiritually significant Bhasmarti ceremony, offering prayers to Lord Shiva and seeking happiness and blessings for everyone

The pan-India actor participated in the early morning Bhasmarti, one of the temple's most revered ceremonies, known for its spiritual significance.

Yash was immersed in devotion as he completed the necessary rituals of the ceremony as instructed by the temple priests.

